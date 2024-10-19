Motorola expected to launch a Moto G14 sequel soon

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Motorola Moto G14 | Image credit: Motorola
Motorola’s affordable Moto G14 smartphone will likely get a sequel sometime next year. The unannounced Moto G15 is supposed to be an upgrade over the current model, but the first details about its hardware can neither confirm nor deny this yet.

The Moto G15 was recently spotted on Geekbench (via 91mobiles), but there’s very little information in there. For starters, it looks like the Moto G15 packs 4GB RAM and runs on Android 15 operating systems, which makes perfect sense.

Although Geekbench benchmarks usually list the chipset of the device being tested, the Moto G15’s listing only mentions the chipset’s codename, which in this case is “lamu.”

On the bright side, we know the Moto G15 will be equipped with a Mali-G52 MC2 graphics processing unit (GPU) and eight cores (six cores clocked at 1.7 GHz and two cores clocked at 2 GHz).

That’s about all the information that we’ve managed to learn from the Geekbench listing, but at least we know Motorola plans to launch a Moto G15. Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell when Motorola will introduce the cheap device considering that the Moto G14 made its debut on the market in August 2023.

It would have made much more sense for the Moto G15 to be released this summer, but we’re nearing the end of the year and there’s a slim chance that this will be introduced in 2024.

Either way, the Moto G15 might or might not feature upgrades over the Moto G14. The latter also comes with 4GB RAM, but it also has an 8GB RAM variant. The Moto G14 is powered by a Unisoc T616 processor, so it’s probably not going to be a surprise if the Moto G15 will use another Unisoc chipset.

Also, the Moto G14 packs a dual camera (50 MP + 2 MP) and a large 5,000 mAh battery, so there’s room for improvement here. The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with Panda glass protection and packs 128/256GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card slot).
Cosmin Vasile
