Affordable gem Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a true temptation for frugal buyers with this discount
If you still haven't gotten a Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) now is the time to do so. Right now, Motorola is selling its latest stylus-powered phone for $150 off on its official website. This lets you score one for just $249.99. That's a great offer, considering the phone usually goes for about $400. Furthermore, you can trade in your old handset to score even bigger savings.
It's worth noting that this isn't a new deal, as the manufacturer has been offering this discount for a while now. That said, it's still a pretty awesome offer on a pretty capable device. This is why we encourage you to capitalize, as this beauty with a built-in stylus is worth your hard-earned cash.
Boasting a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers solid mid-range performance and can tackle most tasks without a hitch. You should also be able to play demanding games at more modest graphics settings.
All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) really offers quite the bang for your buck. It delivers good performance, comes with a gorgeous display, packs decent cameras, and is now much cheaper than usual. So, don't waste any more time and grab this stylus-powered gem at an even more affordable price with this deal today!
Likewise, our friend here may not rank among the best camera phones on the market, but its 50MP main snapper does take beautiful pictures that come out sharp with accurate colors. What's more, it boasts a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 2400x1080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits of brightness, delivering vibrant colors and a pleasant watching experience.
