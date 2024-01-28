Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal

Motorola Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this d
If you are on the hunt for a new smartphone and need a new tablet as well, you'll be pleased to learn that Motorola currently has a really sweet deal on its Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) on its official website.

While the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is available at its usual price of $399.99, the thing that makes this phone special right now is the fact that you'll receive a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie when purchasing your new stylus-powered phone at Motorola.com. This way, you'll score sweet savings of $289.99.

Get a Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) and score a free Lenovo P11 Tablet

Motorola is currently offering its Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) bundled with a Lenovo P11 as a freebie. You'll save $289.99 if you take advantage of this deal. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a pretty capable mid-ranger, and the Lenovo P11 is awesome for binge-watching Netflix on the go.
$290 off (42%) Gift
$399 99
$689 98
Buy at Motorola


In case you are wondering whether to go for this sweet deal, you should know that the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a pretty capable budget-friendly smartphone. Aside from its biggest selling point — its stylus — the phone delivers a solid mid-range performance thanks to its 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under the hood.

In addition to its performance, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) sports a 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie shooter that take pretty decent photos. Moreover, the former can record videos at up to 4K at 30fps while the latter can do the same but at a lower 1080p at 30fps resolution. The phone also has a big 5000 mAh power cell, giving it a pretty solid all-day battery life.

As for the Lenovo P11, the slate may not be a mobile powerhouse with its Snapdragon 662 silicon, but the tablet is perfectly capable of handling day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and checking your Gmail. On top of that, it sports an 11.0-inch display with a 2000 x 1200p resolution and 4 powerful stereo speakers, making it perfect for binge-watching Netflix on the cheap.

So, for $399.99, you'll be getting an awesome stylus-powered phone with pretty decent specs and a good tablet perfect for entertainment. It's an amazing deal, especially if you want to hit two birds with one budget-friendly stone. Therefore, we strongly suggest you act fast and take advantage of this deal today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China

Latest News

Explicit deepfake images of Taylor Swift have U.S. lawmakers up in arms
Explicit deepfake images of Taylor Swift have U.S. lawmakers up in arms
The impressive JBL Tune 130NC pack awesome sound, good ANC and are now a steal on Amazon
The impressive JBL Tune 130NC pack awesome sound, good ANC and are now a steal on Amazon
SIM swap costs woman $17K in scam you need to watch out for
SIM swap costs woman $17K in scam you need to watch out for
Verizon will sponsor a mini Target shopping spree if you switch to its home internet
Verizon will sponsor a mini Target shopping spree if you switch to its home internet
Google's 256GB Pixel 7 Pro drops to an irresistible price after ginormous 48 percent discount
Google's 256GB Pixel 7 Pro drops to an irresistible price after ginormous 48 percent discount
Latest iPhone 15 ad promotes the glass that Apple calls the toughest on any smartphone
Latest iPhone 15 ad promotes the glass that Apple calls the toughest on any smartphone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless