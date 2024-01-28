Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal

Get a Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) and score a free Lenovo P11 Tablet Motorola is currently offering its Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) bundled with a Lenovo P11 as a freebie. You'll save $289.99 if you take advantage of this deal. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a pretty capable mid-ranger, and the Lenovo P11 is awesome for binge-watching Netflix on the go. $290 off (42%) Gift $399 99 $689 98 Buy at Motorola

In case you are wondering whether to go for this sweet deal, you should know that the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a pretty capable budget-friendly smartphone. Aside from its biggest selling point — its stylus — the phone delivers a solid mid-range performance thanks to its 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under the hood.In addition to its performance, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) sports a 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie shooter that take pretty decent photos. Moreover, the former can record videos at up to 4K at 30fps while the latter can do the same but at a lower 1080p at 30fps resolution. The phone also has a big 5000 mAh power cell, giving it a pretty solid all-day battery life.As for the Lenovo P11, the slate may not be a mobile powerhouse with its Snapdragon 662 silicon, but the tablet is perfectly capable of handling day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and checking your Gmail. On top of that, it sports an 11.0-inch display with a 2000 x 1200p resolution and 4 powerful stereo speakers, making it perfect for binge-watching Netflix on the cheap.So, for $399.99, you'll be getting an awesome stylus-powered phone with pretty decent specs and a good tablet perfect for entertainment. It's an amazing deal, especially if you want to hit two birds with one budget-friendly stone. Therefore, we strongly suggest you act fast and take advantage of this deal today!