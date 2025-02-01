Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
At 48% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) becomes a magnet for shoppers on a budget

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) on a white background.
If you're a bargain hunter on a budget, looking to score an affordable phone with decent performance, we believe you'll like Amazon's offer on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).

The retailer is selling this wallet-friendly device for 48% off, letting you grab one for under the $210 mark. This way, you'll save $190 and get a pretty decent, stylus-powered phone at its lowest price ever.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Now $190 OFF on Amazon!

$190 off (48%)
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is on sale for $190 off its price on Amazon. This allows you to snag one for just under $210. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this phone. Given that this fella still packs a punch and has good battery life, we encourage you to act fast and score one for less now while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


It may be affordable and from two years ago, but this device definitely still holds its own. With a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, it delivers smooth performance and can handle everyday tasks without any issues. It also takes some pretty good photos with its 50 MP main camera and 16 MP selfie snapper. Plus, it can record videos in 4K at 30 fps. On top of that, the 5,000mAh battery on board packs enough juice to last you the whole day without needing a recharge.

The only real downside to this phone is Motorola's update policy. You'll be able to update it to Android 14, but that's as far as it goes for major OS updates. That said, you'll still get security patches for almost a year and a half, so you won't have to replace the phone soon.

All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is perfect for someone wanting a decent phone at an extremely low price and doesn't mind not rocking the latest version of Android. So, if you think the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is the one for you, tap the offer button in this article and score one at a massive discount today!
