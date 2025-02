Plunging to its lowest price, Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is now selling for under $210

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Save 48% on Amazon! $190 off (48%) The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is now a whopping 48% off on Amazon, which means you can grab one for just under $210. This way, you'll score sweet savings of $190. With solid performance and decent camera capabilities, this phone is a no-brainer at this price! Don't hesitate—save today! Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Sure, it might be a couple of years old, but the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still worth getting. Powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance for daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming.Plus, its 50 MP main camera and 16 MP selfie snapper can take pretty decent pictures, especially given the budget price. The phone can also record videos in 4K at 30 fps, so you'll be covered in that department, too. What's more, the 5,000mAh battery on deck lasts all day without needing a recharge.While this stylus-powered gem has a lot to offer, it's sadly plagued by Motorola 's poor update policy. You'll be able to update it to Android 14 , but that's the end of the road for major OS updates. On the flip side, you'll still receive security patches for almost a year and a half, so you won't need to think about a replacement anytime soon.All things considered, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a solid smartphone at a bargain price who doesn't mind missing out on the latest Android updates. So, if you feel the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is perfect for you, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and save big now!