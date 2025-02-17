Plunging to its lowest price, Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is now selling for under $210
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We recently shared that Amazon is selling the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at a generous 38% discount, making it a steal. However, if you want a stylus-powered phone at an even cheaper price, the retailer has an unmissable deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) as well.
Right now, it's offering a massive 48% discount on the model with 256GB of storage. Thanks to this price cut, you can score a unit for just under $210, saving you a whopping $190. This is the biggest discount we've ever seen for this handsome fella, making this offer even more enticing.
Sure, it might be a couple of years old, but the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still worth getting. Powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance for daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming.
Plus, its 50 MP main camera and 16 MP selfie snapper can take pretty decent pictures, especially given the budget price. The phone can also record videos in 4K at 30 fps, so you'll be covered in that department, too. What's more, the 5,000mAh battery on deck lasts all day without needing a recharge.
All things considered, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a solid smartphone at a bargain price who doesn't mind missing out on the latest Android updates. So, if you feel the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is perfect for you, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and save big now!
While this stylus-powered gem has a lot to offer, it's sadly plagued by Motorola's poor update policy. You'll be able to update it to Android 14, but that's the end of the road for major OS updates. On the flip side, you'll still receive security patches for almost a year and a half, so you won't need to think about a replacement anytime soon.
