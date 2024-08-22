Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Moto G Power (2025) leaked render suggests minimal design changes

Moto G Power (2025) leaked render suggests minimal design changes
It looks like Motorola is interested in continuing to release Moto G Power phones. The last one dates from back March and seems to have gathered enough attention from customers to convince Motorola that another Moto G Power phone will find a large enough audience.

Although the Moto G Power (2025) is still many months away, the folks at 91mobiles got their hands on a low-resolution render that allegedly shows Motorola’s upcoming budget-friendly smartphone.

Design-wise, it appears that the Moto G Power (2025) looks very much like the model launched earlier this year. However, the camera island on the upcoming phone seems to be slightly bigger, but there’s a reason for that.

The Moto G Power (2025) features a triple camera setup, whereas the Moto G Power (2024) comes with a dual camera. Because of the image’s poor quality, it’s hard to say whether or not the phone features a vegan leather finish like this year’s Moto G Power model.

Moto G Power (2025) leaked render suggests minimal design changes
Alleged Moto G Power (2025) | Image credits: 91Mobiles

Besides that, there’s nothing else mentioned in the report regarding the upcoming phone’s technical specifications. Still, we’re many months away from the Moto G Power (2025)’s reveal, so we’ll most likely learn more about the phone in the coming months.

Speaking of which, we expect Motorola to introduce the Moto G Power (2025) in Spring 2025. The Moto G Power (2023) and Moto G Power (2024) were released in April and March, respectively.

More importantly, each Moto G Power phone came with worthy upgrades over the predecessor, so we expect the same to happen with the next one. In fact, the first improvement is confirmed by this render: a triple camera vs. a dual camera.

It remains to be seen if Motorola will manage to offer some upgrades when it comes to display, battery and chipset.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

