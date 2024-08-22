Moto G Power (2025) leaked render suggests minimal design changes
It looks like Motorola is interested in continuing to release Moto G Power phones. The last one dates from back March and seems to have gathered enough attention from customers to convince Motorola that another Moto G Power phone will find a large enough audience.
Although the Moto G Power (2025) is still many months away, the folks at 91mobiles got their hands on a low-resolution render that allegedly shows Motorola’s upcoming budget-friendly smartphone.
The Moto G Power (2025) features a triple camera setup, whereas the Moto G Power (2024) comes with a dual camera. Because of the image’s poor quality, it’s hard to say whether or not the phone features a vegan leather finish like this year’s Moto G Power model.
Design-wise, it appears that the Moto G Power (2025) looks very much like the model launched earlier this year. However, the camera island on the upcoming phone seems to be slightly bigger, but there’s a reason for that.
Alleged Moto G Power (2025) | Image credits: 91Mobiles
Besides that, there’s nothing else mentioned in the report regarding the upcoming phone’s technical specifications. Still, we’re many months away from the Moto G Power (2025)’s reveal, so we’ll most likely learn more about the phone in the coming months.
More importantly, each Moto G Power phone came with worthy upgrades over the predecessor, so we expect the same to happen with the next one. In fact, the first improvement is confirmed by this render: a triple camera vs. a dual camera.
It remains to be seen if Motorola will manage to offer some upgrades when it comes to display, battery and chipset.
Speaking of which, we expect Motorola to introduce the Moto G Power (2025) in Spring 2025. The Moto G Power (2023) and Moto G Power (2024) were released in April and March, respectively.
