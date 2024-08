Moto G Power (2025) leaked render suggests minimal design changes

Alleged Moto G Power (2025) | Image credits: 91Mobiles

Besides that, there’s nothing else mentioned in the report regarding the upcoming phone’s technical specifications. Still, we’re many months away from the Moto G Power (2025)’s reveal, so we’ll most likely learn more about the phone in the coming months.Speaking of which, we expect Motorola to introduce the Moto G Power (2025) in Spring 2025. The Moto G Power (2023) and Moto G Power (2024) were released in April and March, respectively.More importantly, each Moto G Power phone came with worthy upgrades over the predecessor, so we expect the same to happen with the next one. In fact, the first improvement is confirmed by this render: a triple camera vs. a dual camera.It remains to be seen if Motorola will manage to offer some upgrades when it comes to display, battery and chipset.