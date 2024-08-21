Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Motorola confirms August 29 launch event, three new phones incoming

Motorola confirmed earlier today it will unveil new phones on August 29. Rumor has it that at least three devices will be introduced next week: Edge 50 Neo, Moto G35 5G, and Moto G55 5G.

One of the details in the teaser that suggests Motorola will announce the Edge 50 Neo on August 29 is the mention of the Pantone color. Well, it appears that the Edge 50 Neo is rumored to come in four colors: Pantone Grisaille, Pantone Latte, Pantone Nautical Blue, and Pantone Poinciana.

Several renders of the Moto Edge 50 Neo were leaked not long ago by YTECHB, along with its specs. The Moto Edge 50 Neo is purely a mid-range device, just like many of the Edge 50 series phones.

It sports a 6.4-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. The back side features a triple camera similar to the Edge 50: 50MP main + 13MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto. There’s also a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.

Motorola Moto Edge 50 Neo | Image credits: YTECHB

On the inside, the Edge 50 Neo is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and a 4,310 mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Besides the Moto Edge 50 Neo, Motorola will also unveil two Moto G series phones, the Moto G35 5G, and Moto G55 5G (via YTECHB). The Moto G35 5G will be available in three different colors: Guava Red, Leaf Green, and Midnight Black. Also, customers will be able to choose from multiple variants based on the amount of memory: 4/128GB, 8/128GB, and 6/256GB.

On the other hand, the Moto G55 5G will be available in three colors: Forest Grey, Smoky Green, and Twilight Purple. It appears that this one will only be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Motorola Moto G55 5G | Image credits: Evan Blass

Reliable leaker Evan Blass has already leaked official-looking images of the Moto G55 5G, which suggests that Motorola is going to introduce this one pretty soon.
