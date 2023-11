The affordable Moto G Stylus (2023) sells for peanuts this Black Friday

Moto G Stylus (2023): NOW 33% OFF at Motorola.com The Moto G Stylus (2023) is a decent smartphone with its own stylus, a 50MP camera system, and 64GB of storage. It now comes with a fittingly huge discount at Motorola.com, meaning you can save 33% on this stylus-wielding handset. $65 off (33%) $134 99 $199 99 Buy at Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023): save 25% at Amazon this Black Friday The Moto G Stylus (2023) is a decent smartphone with its own stylus, a 50MP camera system, and 64GB of storage. It now comes with a fittingly huge discount at Motorola.com, meaning you can save 33% on this stylus-wielding handset. $50 off (25%) $149 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon

Still haven’t figured out which Black Friday phone deal is right for you? Well, if you’re after a super-affordable device with its own stylus and plenty of battery life, you may just have found what you’re looking for! The affordable Moto G Stylus (2023) now sports a super-extravagant discount at the official retailer, allowing you to get it for just $135!In a true Black Friday fashion, this isn’t just any other deal on the stylus-wielding handset. Actually, it’s a new record-low price for the phone. So, if you aren’t looking for much, know that this phone may make a perfect addition to your tech collection. By the way, Amazon offers an appealing discount on the device in its own rigth, selling it at a cool 25% discount.Given that this Motorola phone has an MSRP of just $199.99, it clearly isn’t as strong as a horse. It may not even be among the best budget phones . Then again, it isn’t trying to compete with the top-of-the-line devices. If you’re OK with that, you should be pretty satisfied with your purchase.After all, this bad boy offers you a 50MP camera system, a stylus for the times when you’re feeling extra creative, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a pretty decent 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Combine that with a Dolby Atmos-enhanced speaker system, and you get quite a lot of value for just $134.99.Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that offers decent performance for its price range. And, even though the phone only comes with 64GB of storage space, it boasts a microSD slot. In other words, you can expand the storage capacity, giving you more space for your selfies.Overall, the Moto G Stylus (2023) isn’t way too impressive, spec-wise. But if you’re on a tight budget, want a stylus-wielding handset, and don’t care much for 5G, it may prove a worthwhile investment.