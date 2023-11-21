The affordable Moto G Stylus (2023) sells for peanuts this Black Friday

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The affordable Moto G Stylus (2023) drops to a new record-low price this Black Friday
Still haven’t figured out which Black Friday phone deal is right for you? Well, if you’re after a super-affordable device with its own stylus and plenty of battery life, you may just have found what you’re looking for! The affordable Moto G Stylus (2023) now sports a super-extravagant discount at the official retailer, allowing you to get it for just $135!

In a true Black Friday fashion, this isn’t just any other deal on the stylus-wielding handset. Actually, it’s a new record-low price for the phone. So, if you aren’t looking for much, know that this phone may make a perfect addition to your tech collection. By the way, Amazon offers an appealing discount on the device in its own rigth, selling it at a cool 25% discount.

Moto G Stylus (2023): NOW 33% OFF at Motorola.com

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is a decent smartphone with its own stylus, a 50MP camera system, and 64GB of storage. It now comes with a fittingly huge discount at Motorola.com, meaning you can save 33% on this stylus-wielding handset.
$65 off (33%)
$134 99
$199 99
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Stylus (2023): save 25% at Amazon this Black Friday

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is a decent smartphone with its own stylus, a 50MP camera system, and 64GB of storage. It now comes with a fittingly huge discount at Motorola.com, meaning you can save 33% on this stylus-wielding handset.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon


Many other amazing Black Friday phone deals are live now; you might want to check them out.

Given that this Motorola phone has an MSRP of just $199.99, it clearly isn’t as strong as a horse. It may not even be among the best budget phones. Then again, it isn’t trying to compete with the top-of-the-line devices. If you’re OK with that, you should be pretty satisfied with your purchase.

After all, this bad boy offers you a 50MP camera system, a stylus for the times when you’re feeling extra creative, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a pretty decent 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Combine that with a Dolby Atmos-enhanced speaker system, and you get quite a lot of value for just $134.99.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that offers decent performance for its price range. And, even though the phone only comes with 64GB of storage space, it boasts a microSD slot. In other words, you can expand the storage capacity, giving you more space for your selfies.

Overall, the Moto G Stylus (2023) isn’t way too impressive, spec-wise. But if you’re on a tight budget, want a stylus-wielding handset, and don’t care much for 5G, it may prove a worthwhile investment.

Check out the top three Black Friday phone deals today

Save 20% on the Galaxy S23+ (256GB) at Amazon

The Galaxy S23+ lets you unleash the nightographer in you with its innovative Nightography mode. The device offers much more than a cutting-edge camera, though. It packs a 4,700mAh battery and is powered by a fast processor. The phone's display deserves admiration in its own right. Grab it and save 20% this Black Friday.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

TCL 40XL (2023), 128GB: save 46% on Amazon this Black Friday

Shoppers on a tight budget should definitely consider this incredible Black Friday deal on Amazon. Right now, the merchant lets you save a head-turning 46% on the TCL 40XL, landing the smartphone under the $100 mark! The device has a 6.75-inch 90Hz display, a 50MP AI camera on deck, a large 5,000 mAh battery. It runs on Android 13 out of the box. Get it now and save big!
$82 off (46%)
$97 99
$179 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro: SAVE 50% on Amazon this Black Friday

You can now save an incredible 50% on the amazing Google Pixel 6 Pro. This phone is no spring chicken, but it still gives you a lot of value for your money, especially now that you can get it at 50% off. It rocks a pretty decent camera setup, powerful processor, and vivid display, as well as the latest flavor of Android on board.
$451 off (50%)
$448 26
$899
Buy at Amazon
