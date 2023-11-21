The affordable Moto G Stylus (2023) sells for peanuts this Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Still haven’t figured out which Black Friday phone deal is right for you? Well, if you’re after a super-affordable device with its own stylus and plenty of battery life, you may just have found what you’re looking for! The affordable Moto G Stylus (2023) now sports a super-extravagant discount at the official retailer, allowing you to get it for just $135!
Given that this Motorola phone has an MSRP of just $199.99, it clearly isn’t as strong as a horse. It may not even be among the best budget phones. Then again, it isn’t trying to compete with the top-of-the-line devices. If you’re OK with that, you should be pretty satisfied with your purchase.
Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that offers decent performance for its price range. And, even though the phone only comes with 64GB of storage space, it boasts a microSD slot. In other words, you can expand the storage capacity, giving you more space for your selfies.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus (2023) isn’t way too impressive, spec-wise. But if you’re on a tight budget, want a stylus-wielding handset, and don’t care much for 5G, it may prove a worthwhile investment.
In a true Black Friday fashion, this isn’t just any other deal on the stylus-wielding handset. Actually, it’s a new record-low price for the phone. So, if you aren’t looking for much, know that this phone may make a perfect addition to your tech collection. By the way, Amazon offers an appealing discount on the device in its own rigth, selling it at a cool 25% discount.
Many other amazing Black Friday phone deals are live now; you might want to check them out.
Given that this Motorola phone has an MSRP of just $199.99, it clearly isn’t as strong as a horse. It may not even be among the best budget phones. Then again, it isn’t trying to compete with the top-of-the-line devices. If you’re OK with that, you should be pretty satisfied with your purchase.
After all, this bad boy offers you a 50MP camera system, a stylus for the times when you’re feeling extra creative, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a pretty decent 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Combine that with a Dolby Atmos-enhanced speaker system, and you get quite a lot of value for just $134.99.
Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that offers decent performance for its price range. And, even though the phone only comes with 64GB of storage space, it boasts a microSD slot. In other words, you can expand the storage capacity, giving you more space for your selfies.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus (2023) isn’t way too impressive, spec-wise. But if you’re on a tight budget, want a stylus-wielding handset, and don’t care much for 5G, it may prove a worthwhile investment.
Check out the top three Black Friday phone deals today
Things that are NOT allowed: