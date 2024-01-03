Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G Stylus (2023) receives a hefty discount at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In need of a stylus-wielding phone on the cheap? Safely pick Motorola’s Moto G Stylus (2023), an affordable alternative many bargain hunters might like. This phone undoubtedly isn’t as powerful as some of the best Android phones out there, but it comes at an attractive price on Amazon right now, retailing at 25% off.
In all honesty, there’s a lot to like about the Moto G Stylus (2023), especially now that it’s $50 cheaper. Leaving aside its most prominent advantage, the stylus, this puppy features a 90Hz 6.5-inch HD+ display that isn’t half bad for the phone’s price tag. The device also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support to make your video streaming sessions enjoyable and immersive.
Battery-wise, this puppy packs a large 5,000mAh battery that should allow it to keep up your pace. In Motorola’s own words, this puppy should be able to last about two days between charges. As an additional note, even though the Motorola phone features just 64GB of internal storage, it has a microSD card slot that lets you expand it to 1TB.
Overall, although it may not be the best budget phone out there, the stylus-enabled Moto G Stylus (2023) is an impressive choice at 25% off. If you’ve always wanted an affordable phone with a built-in stylus, you should absolutely consider getting this one.
So, if you’d like to be able to take quick notes, sketch, and enjoy the endless possibilities a stylus-enabled phone provides, know that you’ll make an impeccable choice by opting for the Motorola handset. Granted, it’s been available at that price before, but hey, who wouldn’t want a new budget-friendly phone at a bargain?
With its reasonably powerful (for the phone’s price range) MediaTek SoC, this bad boy should provide enough horsepower for your day-to-day activities. The same applies to the 50MP camera system. It might not be able to rival the best in class but is good enough for the undemanding user’s needs nonetheless.
