The Moto G Stylus (2022) can once again be yours at its lowest price on Amazon

Deals
When it comes to buying a great budget phone, it’s always awesome to get a gift with your purchase, right? Even though the gift isn’t too impressive, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is currently sold alongside a FREE 256GB SD card at Amazon, allowing you to maximize your storage space without shelling out extra few bucks. Of course, the phone is also on sale, offered at $140 off its price tag.

We’ve seen the phone hit this incredible price before. However, the last time we saw it, the device wasn’t sold alongside the SD card. So, if you wish to get your hands on a budget smartphone that’s even more affordable, we invite you to check out Amazon’s deal.

There’s quite a bit of value for money this device brings. First off, it features a large 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display. Those displays have become obsolete, but on the bright side, this one features a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The size of this smartphone might not be suitable for people with smaller palms. Fortunately, the built-in stylus solves this problem and allows you to unleash your creativity.

With a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset on deck, the device strikes as quite an improvement over the OG Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) and its Snapdragon 480 5G processor. Aided by 8GB RAM and 256GB of expandable storage, it should allow you to deliver a decent casual browsing and light gaming experience. Binge-watching your favorite movies and TV series should be pretty enjoyable, too, considering the large screen.

Camera-wise, this stylus-wielding smartphone wouldn’t impress you particularly. However, we know that the company simply had to cut back on some things to land the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) at a decent price range. Plus, the photo quality isn’t bad. It’s just far from what we get on flagship-grade smartphones.

In a typical Motorola fashion, you have a big 5,000mAh battery on deck. We’ve measured it to easily last you a couple of days on a single charge. The Android phone scored pretty great on our 3D gaming test, too.

Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is a budget phone you might want to consider. Given the current bargain price and the free SD card, we’d say it gets much more desirable.

