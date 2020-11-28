iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Battery champion Moto G Power is a no-brainer at new reduced price

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 28, 2020
Battery champion Moto G Power is a no-brainer at new reduced price
If you need multi-day battery life and decent performance at a wallet-friendly price, it will probably be hard to look past the Moto G Power. It was already one of the best budget phones around, and with the Black Friday discount, the value proposition has become even more tempting.

Launched not too long ago for $250, the phone can be yours for only $180 during the Black Friday weekend.


Since this is an entry-level phone, the specs are of course nothing groundbreaking, but what sets it apart from the rest of the pack is its gargantuan 5,000mAh cell which promises three days of continuous use.

For the price, the Moto G Power hits the mark with most other specs too. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 under the hood, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display that has a pinhole to house the 16MP front camera. The rear camera system offers a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle module, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The phone also flaunts a 3.5mm headphone jack and Dolby-tuned stereo speakers,.

In short, if you need a handset that gives a ton of value for your money, the Moto G Power is totally worth considering. The deal expires in a few hours, so don't take too long!

