Amazon cuts $120 off the Moto G Power 5G (2024), making it the clear choice for budget shoppers
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for a budget-friendly phone that you intend to use mainly for web browsing and phone calls, or want to give to your child or elderly relative, then you should hurry and snag the Moto G Power 5G (2024) with this deal.
Right now, Amazon is selling this wallet-friendly device at a sweet 40% discount, bringing its price below the $180 mark. Thanks to this markdown, you can save $120 and snag one of the best budget phones on the market at its lowest price ever. Yep, you read that right! By taking advantage of this promo, you can get a brand-new Moto G Power 5G (2024) at its best price yet with no strings attached. This is definitely a deal you don't want to miss, so act fast and save while you can!
Of course, given the budget price tag, Motorola had to cut a lot of corners. This is why our friend here won't wow you with super-fast, top-tier performance that you'd get from the best phones. That said, its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to handle day-to-day tasks effortlessly, so you shouldn't notice any problems if you use it for web browsing, watching videos, phone calls, and texting. However, if you push it too hard, you may notice some stutters.
On the flip side, this bad boy has great battery life. Its 5000 mAh power cell can easily get you through an intense day without top-ups. So, while it's not a powerhouse, it’s quite dependable. We believe it’s a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. Therefore, don't hesitate and score this affordable phone at a hefty discount now!
