Save $100 on the affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 through this sweet deal





Moto G Power 5G (2023): Now $100 OFF on Amazon!



Being a budget-friendly device, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 is not a mobile powerhouse and definitely won't wow you with its performance. Nevertheless, the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset on board, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, gives the Moto G Power 5G 2023 enough power — pun intended — to handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without issues. The phone even feels snappy for a budget handset; however, it will definitely struggle with more demanding tasks.



Given how cameras are sometimes even more important than performance, we should note that the Moto G Power 5G 2023 doesn't excel in this department — again, because it's a budget device — but its 50 MP main camera is capable of taking good-looking photos if there is plenty of light. As for the video recording part, the phone can shoot videos at 1080p at 30fps.



On the flip side, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 delivers pretty awesome battery life. Its 5000 mAh power cell should be able to provide you with up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, the phone has 15W wired charging support and comes with a 10W charger inside the box.



Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G Power 5G 2023 is currently available on Amazon at a generous 33% discount, enabling you to save $100 on this already affordable phone if you take advantage of this offer today!