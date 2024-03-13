Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Save $100 on the affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 through this sweet deal

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $100 on the affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 through this sweet deal
It's always nice to snatch an affordable device at an even lower price, and it appears that Lady Luck is presenting you with such an opportunity again.

Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G Power 5G 2023 is currently available on Amazon at a generous 33% discount, enabling you to save $100 on this already affordable phone if you take advantage of this offer today! Furthermore, that sweet 33% price cut lowers the Moto G Power 5G 2023 to its best price ever on Amazon, which is another incentive to act quickly and get yourself a Moto G Power 5G 2023 right now.

Moto G Power 5G (2023): Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Snag the Moto G Power 5G (2023) for $100 off its price on Amazon. The phone has decent performance and delivers up to two days of battery life. Furthermore, it's a real value for money at its current price. So act fast and save on one now while you still can!
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


Being a budget-friendly device, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 is not a mobile powerhouse and definitely won't wow you with its performance. Nevertheless, the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset on board, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, gives the Moto G Power 5G 2023 enough power — pun intended — to handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without issues. The phone even feels snappy for a budget handset; however, it will definitely struggle with more demanding tasks.

Given how cameras are sometimes even more important than performance, we should note that the Moto G Power 5G 2023 doesn't excel in this department — again, because it's a budget device — but its 50 MP main camera is capable of taking good-looking photos if there is plenty of light. As for the video recording part, the phone can shoot videos at 1080p at 30fps.

On the flip side, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 delivers pretty awesome battery life. Its 5000 mAh power cell should be able to provide you with up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, the phone has 15W wired charging support and comes with a 10W charger inside the box.

Motorola's Moto G Power 5G 2023 is among the best budget phones you can buy right now. Furthermore, that sweet $100 discount on Amazon makes this bad boy an even bigger value for money! So, act fast and grab a Moto G Power 5G 2023 at a discounted price today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung's trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 makes it a brilliant choice for bargain hunters
Samsung's trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 makes it a brilliant choice for bargain hunters

Latest News

Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
15,363 Roku accounts were compromised, so it’s time to change your password
15,363 Roku accounts were compromised, so it’s time to change your password
Can a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip really end the iPhone supremacy days?
Can a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip really end the iPhone supremacy days?
Can the Moto G Power (2024) dethrone the budget phone king?
Can the Moto G Power (2024) dethrone the budget phone king?
Best iPad Pro deals in 2024: top offers on the most popular iPad Pro models
Best iPad Pro deals in 2024: top offers on the most popular iPad Pro models
Nothing Phone (2a)’s first update brings camera and performance improvements
Nothing Phone (2a)’s first update brings camera and performance improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless