Budget-friendly Moto G Play (2024) becomes a sub-$100 temptation with this trade-in deal

The Moto G Play (2024) is one of those phones that no one really thinks or talks about. It's a budget smartphone, and those typically aren't interesting to techies like us. However, we're also bargain hunters, which means we look past what's exciting and hunt for phones that offer the most value for the lowest price. And we believe that the Moto G Play (2024) fits the bill perfectly at its current price on Motorola.com.

Moto G Play (2024): Save up to 40% with trade-in!

$89 99
$149 99
$60 off (40%)
The Moto G Play (2024) is on sale for $40 off at Motorola, and you can save an extra $20 with a trade-in. The phone boasts decent performance and can handle daily tasks with ease. It's great for a second handset or as a phone for a child or elderly relative. Don't hesitate—save now!
Buy at Motorola


Right now, Motorola is selling this affordable phone for just $109.99, slashing $40 off its usual price of $149.99. In addition, you can score an extra $20 discount with an eligible trade-in. So, with the instant savings and the trade-in credit, you're looking at about $60 off, which results in a massive 40% price cut!

Because of its budget price, the Moto G Play (2024) is a top choice for someone wanting a second phone for calls and texts or looking for a smartphone for their child or elderly relative. It doesn't boast an insane amount of firepower like some of the best phones on the market, but its Snapdragon 680 chipset delivers good enough performance for daily tasks like video streaming and web browsing.

Similarly, the 6.5-inch LCD display isn't anything to write home about, but it has a decent 1600 x 720 resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, the brightness is limited to 500 nits, meaning you might have trouble seeing what's on the screen on sunny days. However, it should be fine indoors.

The real highlight is the reliable battery life. Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the Moto G Play (2024) can easily last through even the busiest days without requiring a recharge.

So, yeah! It may not be the phone that every tech site talks about, but our friend here definitely brings a lot to the table. Therefore, don't hesitate—score one on the cheap today!
