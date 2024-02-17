Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Motorola's generous discount on the budget Moto G Play (2023) keeps rolling

Deals
Motorola's generous discount on the budget Moto G Play (2023) keeps rolling
Do you need a new phone but don’t really care for the extra bells and whistles like 120Hz refresh rates, superb performance, and a top-notch camera that rivals the best camera phones out there? Don’t worry – there’s something just right for you, going by the name of Moto G Play (2023). Typically retailing at about $170, this bad boy can be yours at $100 off at Motorola.com.

The awesome Motorola offer has actually been live for over two weeks now. It lands this ultra-affordable phone at its best price, too, as we have never seen a more substantial discount than the 41% markdown we’re seeing right now. Since the deal has remained live for some time at the official store, we believe it may expire soon, so make sure to take advantage while you can.

The Moto G Play (2023) is still 41% cheaper at Motorola

$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at Motorola


The Moto G Play (2023) obviously doesn’t offer a super buffed-up spec list. That’s why, if you need something with more horsepower or are into smartphone photography, we would recommend checking out some of the best budget phones on the market.

With that being said, the budget Moto phone still does a great job of handling your most basic needs. It features a 6.5-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate that gives you decent visuals. The device also has a water-repellent design, so the occasional drop of water shouldn’t damage the precious electronics.

Motorola opted for an octa-core MediaTek processor here, giving you reasonable performance for the phone’s price range. Then again, you might experience the occasional stutter here and there when you push its limits.

As hinted, the camera setup might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Still, the 16MP AI-powered camera system isn’t half bad, especially considering the phone’s low price point. Finally, the Moto phone also has a large battery with a 5,000mAh capacity advertised to last up to three days on a single charge, which is always appreciated.

If you like a good deal and need a new entry-level phone, know that you should definitely appreciate what the Moto G Play (2023) puts to the table. Now that it’s $100 cheaper, it gives you plenty of value for your money, too.

