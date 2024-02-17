Motorola's generous discount on the budget Moto G Play (2023) keeps rolling
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you need a new phone but don’t really care for the extra bells and whistles like 120Hz refresh rates, superb performance, and a top-notch camera that rivals the best camera phones out there? Don’t worry – there’s something just right for you, going by the name of Moto G Play (2023). Typically retailing at about $170, this bad boy can be yours at $100 off at Motorola.com.
The Moto G Play (2023) obviously doesn’t offer a super buffed-up spec list. That’s why, if you need something with more horsepower or are into smartphone photography, we would recommend checking out some of the best budget phones on the market.
Motorola opted for an octa-core MediaTek processor here, giving you reasonable performance for the phone’s price range. Then again, you might experience the occasional stutter here and there when you push its limits.
As hinted, the camera setup might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Still, the 16MP AI-powered camera system isn’t half bad, especially considering the phone’s low price point. Finally, the Moto phone also has a large battery with a 5,000mAh capacity advertised to last up to three days on a single charge, which is always appreciated.
If you like a good deal and need a new entry-level phone, know that you should definitely appreciate what the Moto G Play (2023) puts to the table. Now that it’s $100 cheaper, it gives you plenty of value for your money, too.
The awesome Motorola offer has actually been live for over two weeks now. It lands this ultra-affordable phone at its best price, too, as we have never seen a more substantial discount than the 41% markdown we’re seeing right now. Since the deal has remained live for some time at the official store, we believe it may expire soon, so make sure to take advantage while you can.
