Motorola's mouth-watering deal on the Moto G 5G (2023) is back with a bang

Motorola's mouth-watering deal on the Moto G 5G (2023) is back with a bang
The year 2023 may be almost over, but it seems that Motorola.com has no intention of slowing down on those epic deals! Right now, the official retailer is letting you get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) at deeply reduced prices. You can get this 5G-enabled handset for just $161.99 instead of $249.99, meaning you get to save a whopping 35%!

We’ve seen this epic discount go live just once before, so you can rest assured that it’s not every day you can get this puppy at $88 off its price. Motorola makes things even more exciting by throwing an extra $50 trade-in credit on most phones. So, if you have an older phone in good condition, you should absolutely trade it in to get an even better price for this handset.

Undeniably, with its MSRP of just $249.99, the Moto G 5G (2023) isn’t built to impress with its performance or looks. It may even be a tough sell compared to some of the best budget 5G-enabled phones on the market. 

That being said, it still offers quite a bit for its price, including a reasonably good display, decent battery life, and more. In other words, if you aren’t looking for much, this Android phone can make an ideal addition to your tech collection.

Powered by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which is complemented by 4GB RAM, this budget Android phone should deliver a reasonably good performance for its price. It also sports a 120Hz 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and even accommodates a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

In Motorola’s own words, this puppy should be able to last as much as two days between charges. Even if that’s stretching the truth a bit, we’d say the Moto G 5G (2023) still gives you a lot of bang for your buck, especially at 35% off its price tag. If you agree, go ahead and take advantage of the official retailer’s awesome offer while it’s still up for grabs.
