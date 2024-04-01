Stunningly good deal lands the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) at its lowest-ever price

Up Next:
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Don’t feel like waiting another month to get an unlocked Moto G 5G (2024) straight from Motorola? No worries – the merchant now gives you its best-ever deal on last year’s Moto G 5G model. Slashing an epic 40% off its price tag, the official store is making this puppy a dream come true for bargain hunters.
If you need a phone for everyday tasks with 5G on deck at a reasonable price, safely pick this Moto phone. It doesn’t impress as much as other budget Android phones on the market but offers a decent experience for its price bracket. What more could you need?
Your investment of just $149.99 gives you a 6.5-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a Snapdragon chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Albeit not much, the specs still cover all the basics, and at a lovely price at that. Let’s not overlook the decent 48MP main camera (for the price) and the extras like a headphone jack for wired headphones and expandable storage.
Motorola ensured the G 5G (2023) is good enough for basic tasks but cut corners here and there. That shouldn’t come as a surprise – the lower price point had to be achieved somehow. Still, if you need NFC support for contactless payments, long software support, or a fast-charging battery, we recommend saving up some money for the Galaxy A25 5G instead.
Ultimately, the Moto G 5G (2023) is a good enough phone for everyday use. It may have some drawbacks, but if you’re willing to live with them, you should definitely seize this chance to get it at its lowest-ever price.
Previously, this affordable Motorola phone retailed for as low as $161.99 without trade-ins at the official store. The handsome offer went live on Black Friday and returned sometime in December. But now, it’s topped by another, even more epic deal. So, if you want to save $100 on this Android phone, act fast and pull the trigger on this juicy discount. By the way, the irresistible offer is also live on Amazon.
