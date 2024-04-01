Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Stunningly good deal lands the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) at its lowest-ever price

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Stunningly good deal lands the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) at its lowest-ever price
Don’t feel like waiting another month to get an unlocked Moto G 5G (2024) straight from Motorola? No worries – the merchant now gives you its best-ever deal on last year’s Moto G 5G model. Slashing an epic 40% off its price tag, the official store is making this puppy a dream come true for bargain hunters.

Previously, this affordable Motorola phone retailed for as low as $161.99 without trade-ins at the official store. The handsome offer went live on Black Friday and returned sometime in December. But now, it’s topped by another, even more epic deal. So, if you want to save $100 on this Android phone, act fast and pull the trigger on this juicy discount. By the way, the irresistible offer is also live on Amazon.

Save 40% on the Moto G 5G (2023) at Motorola

You can now get the Moto G 5G (2023) at a new record-low price on Motorola. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 480+ 5G display, and a 5,000mAh battery. With 5G on deck, it gives you all the basics you could ask for at a very decent price.
$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola

Save 40% on the Moto G 5G (2023) at Amazon

Do you prefer to shop for tech at Amazon instead? Don't worry, you won't have to give up this handsome $100 discount on the budget-friendly Moto phone. That's right: the Moto G 5G (2023) is also available on Amazon at 40% off its price tag. Take advantage before this awesome deal expires.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


If you need a phone for everyday tasks with 5G on deck at a reasonable price, safely pick this Moto phone. It doesn’t impress as much as other budget Android phones on the market but offers a decent experience for its price bracket. What more could you need?

Your investment of just $149.99 gives you a 6.5-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a Snapdragon chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Albeit not much, the specs still cover all the basics, and at a lovely price at that. Let’s not overlook the decent 48MP main camera (for the price) and the extras like a headphone jack for wired headphones and expandable storage.

Motorola ensured the G 5G (2023) is good enough for basic tasks but cut corners here and there. That shouldn’t come as a surprise – the lower price point had to be achieved somehow. Still, if you need NFC support for contactless payments, long software support, or a fast-charging battery, we recommend saving up some money for the Galaxy A25 5G instead.

Ultimately, the Moto G 5G (2023) is a good enough phone for everyday use. It may have some drawbacks, but if you’re willing to live with them, you should definitely seize this chance to get it at its lowest-ever price.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless