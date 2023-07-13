A post-Prime Day deal lets you get the budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2022) mid-ranger for 55% OFF its usual price
Amazon Prime Day 2023 was just amazing. We saw so many awesome deals on some of the best smartphones on the market. However, it appears that you can still save big time through a few great post-Prime Day deals that are still available on Amazon, despite the fact that Amazon Prime Day has officially ended.
With a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G 5G (2022) should be more than capable of running daily tasks like web browsing and streaming videos without any hiccups. You will be able to play light games on your Moto G 5G (2022 )as well, but there will be some stutters from time to time.
The Moto G 5G (2022) is also equipped with a 6.5-inch display with 1600 x 720-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Although the display is literally nothing special, its higher refresh rate should make the phone feel faster.
In terms of cameras, the Moto G 5G (2022) arrives with a 50 MP main shooter and a 13 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can capture videos in 1080p at 30fps. Of course, since the Moto G 5G (2022) is a more budget-friendly phone, you should not expect its photos to look as if they have been taken with an iPhone 14. That said, such picture quality is standard for a more budget-friendly phone.
However, the Moto G 5G (2022) excels in one particular area: its battery life. It sports a big 5000 mAh power cell, which gives it nice two-day battery life — with regular usage.
Right now, Amazon has a just phenomenal deal on the 256GB version of Motorola's budget-friendly mid-ranger, the Moto G 5G 2022, offering this nice smartphone at a whopping Prime Day level 55% discount. So, basically, you can save nearly $220 on a brand new Moto G 5G 2022 if you get one through this incredible deal. However, we must note that since this is a Prime deal, you must be a Prime Member in order to take advantage of it.
True, the Moto G 5G (2022) is definitely not among the best phones on the market, but it has decent performance. Furthermore, Amazon's current 55% discount slingshots the Moto G 5G (2022) directly into the budget segment. So if you have an Amazon Prime subscription and want to save big on a pretty decent phone, you should capitalize on this deal while it's still available.
