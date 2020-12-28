The undeniably beautiful Moto 360 (Gen 3) smartwatch is cheaper than ever before

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

You may not remember this now, but back when Wear OS made its debut under the old Android Wear label, Motorola was one of five major hardware manufacturers named by Google as key proponents of the software platform.

Fast forward more than six years, and HTC and LG seem to have given up on smartwatches altogether, while Samsung and Asus are betting on in-house operating systems instead of continuing to support Big G's losing horse. That leaves Motorola as the only member of the "original five" to still be selling a Wear OS-powered device in the aptly named Moto 360 (Gen 3).

Unveiled several years after 2014's first-gen Moto 360 and 2015's second-generation model, this undeniably stylish intelligent timepiece was tragically overpriced at launch, fetching no less than $350. Fortunately, the MSRP quickly dropped to $300, and then the temporary $100 extra discounts started to come, making the circular wearable device feel a tad more compelling.

Still available for $200 directly from Motorola, the third-gen Moto 360 has been further reduced to $129.99 at B&H Photo Video in both Steel Gray and Phantom Black hues. At this absolutely massive discount, it's pretty hard to argue with the value proposition of a beautiful Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch capable of continuously monitoring your heart rate, sleep quality, and outdoor workouts without having to connect to a nearby phone's GPS chip.

The somewhat bulky device combines premium stainless steel with titanium screws and scratch-resistant glass for a decidedly robust and eye-catching construction capable of surviving water immersion while including both leather and silicone bands in its standard retail box.

The Always-On 1.2-inch AMOLED display sports a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels, and in combination with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, the gorgeous touchscreen is likely to drain your battery pretty fast. Still, Motorola is confident you'll be able to squeeze "up to two days" of continuous use out of that 355mAh cell, which is quite impressive by Wear OS standards, not to mention sub-$150 Wear OS standards.

On top of everything, the battery supports Quick Charge technology, going from 0 to 100 percent capacity in just 60 minutes, and the smartwatch also packs a more than respectable combination of 8 gigs of internal storage space and 1 gig of memory.

