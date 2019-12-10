You can now pre-order the 3rd-gen Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch
Back in October, we told you that the Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch was coming back from the dead. The circular smartwatch was first released in September 2014 with a round display. However, the watch was known for a gap in the UI at the bottom of the screen which was called "the shelf" internally at Motorola. The gap created a look that made the Moto 360 look like a flat tire when the display was on, rather than a perfect circle. A second-generation model was launched the very next year. Both models ran on Android Wear (later known as Wear OS).
The third-generation Moto 360 is equipped with an always-on AMOLED display weighing in at 1.2-inches and sporting a 390 x 390 resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, carries 1GB of memory and 8GB of storage. A 355mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on and charges from 0% to 100% in 60 minutes. The watch offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and is available in Rose Gold (with white silicone and brown leather straps), Steel Grey (black silicone and brown leather straps), and Phantom Black (black silicone and black leather straps). The third-generation Moto 360 is water resistant to 3ATM (101.7-feet) and runs on Wear OS.
Pre-orders for the new Moto 360 are now being accepted with the device priced at $349.99. You can reserve your unit right here. The watch starts shipping on January 10th.
First the Motorola razr and now the Moto 360 (even if it is produced by a licensee). What's next, the return of the OG Motorola DROID?
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):