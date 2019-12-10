Motorola Google Wearables

You can now pre-order the 3rd-gen Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 10, 2019, 11:44 PM
Back in October, we told you that the Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch was coming back from the dead. The circular smartwatch was first released in September 2014 with a round display. However, the watch was known for a gap in the UI at the bottom of the screen which was called "the shelf" internally at Motorola. The gap created a look that made the Moto 360 look like a flat tire when the display was on, rather than a perfect circle. A second-generation model was launched the very next year. Both models ran on Android Wear (later known as Wear OS).

Motorola exited the smartwatch business and no third-generation Moto 360 was expected. But back in October, it was disclosed that a company called eBuyNow licensed the Moto 360 name and the design from the company. And while the new Moto 360 carries on the circular screen design found on the first two-generations, guess what! The flat tire is gone.

The third-generation Moto 360 is equipped with an always-on AMOLED display weighing in at 1.2-inches and sporting a 390 x 390 resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, carries 1GB of memory and 8GB of storage. A 355mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on and charges from 0% to 100% in 60 minutes. The watch offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and is available in Rose Gold (with white silicone and brown leather straps), Steel Grey (black silicone and brown leather straps), and Phantom Black (black silicone and black leather straps). The third-generation Moto 360 is water resistant to 3ATM (101.7-feet) and runs on Wear OS.

Pre-orders for the new Moto 360 are now being accepted with the device priced at $349.99. You can reserve your unit right here. The watch starts shipping on January 10th.


First the Motorola razr and now the Moto 360 (even if it is produced by a licensee). What's next, the return of the OG Motorola DROID?

