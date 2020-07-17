Deals Wearables

The stylish Moto 360 smartwatch is $100 off in the US

by Cosmin Vasile
Jul 17, 2020, 3:05 AM
The Moto 360 is not only a cool looking smartwatch but also a sturdy one. Crafted from premium materials like scratch-resistant glass, titanium screws, and ultra-hard scratch-resistant PVD coating, this smartwatch is designed to last.

Since most of these premium materials cost a lot, the Moto 360 isn't a cheap smartwatch. Unveiled last year, the Moto 360 currently sells for $300, slightly more than what you'd pay for a non-LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch.

If you always wanted a Moto 360 smartwatch but couldn't get one due to the high price, we're happy to tell you that price won't be an issue for a while. Amazon and B&H Video have it on sale for a lot less than $300.

In fact, as the title mentions, you can save $100 when you buy a Moto 360 right now from either of the two US retailers. However, if you choose to purchase the Moto 360 from B&H Video, you'll be able to choose from three color options: Phantom Black, Rose Gold, and Steel Gray. On the other hand, Amazon has the Moto 360 on sale in both Phantom Black and Steel Gray.

Despite its name, the Moto 360 is not manufactured by Motorola. The 3rd generation Moto 360 is made by a company called eBuyNow, but other than that and the high price, there's nothing wrong with the Wear OS-powered smartwatch.

