Free-to-play Mortal Kombat: Onslaught lands on iOS and Android
Officially introduced exactly one year ago, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is finally making its way to fans of the hugely popular franchise and newcomers alike. Described as a real-time, collection role-playing game (cRPG), the new mobile-exclusive Mortal Kombat game has been developed by NetherRealms Studios, the same responsible for the entire series of titles.
The game promises high quality graphics, cinematic cutscenes, and extremely bloody fights. Content-wise, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught includes a diverse roster of iconic characters such as Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Scorpion, Kitana, as well as rare, fan-favorite variants of klassic kombatants like Cyrax and Smoke.
Each of these classes has unique Special Moves, Affinities and Passive Skills, but players can only add four champions to their teams, so it’s important to find the best synergies before attempting more challenging fights.
The game also features PvP seasons, so if you like a little bit of competition in fighting games, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught has a lot to offer.
Starting today, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught can be downloaded for free via the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.
Fans of the universe might be interested to know that the Mortal Kombat: Onslaught features an action-packed story that focuses on Shinnok’s bid for destruction.
In Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, players must help Raiden prevent the fallen Elder God from regaining his power by building a strong team of fighters. All the characters in the game that can be collected can be found under four main classes: Assassins, Warriors, Snipers and Defender.
