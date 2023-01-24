On the lookout for a midrange phone? Now you can get a foldable instead!

Motorola Razr 5G | Unlocked | Made for US | 8/256GB | 48MP Camera | 2020 | Polished Graphite $800 off (57%) Buy at Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB, Flex Mode, Super Steady Camera, Ultra Compact, US Version, Cream $300 off (33%) Buy at Amazon



The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is one of the best-selling foldable phones on the market, and even though its successor has been around for a couple of months now, it's still a great phone, especially at $599.



Both phones are factory unlocked US versions and will work with all major carriers, such as Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile (and also some of the pre-paid ones). The RAZR comes with 256GB of storage, while the Z Flip3 has only 128, and the hardware platforms are also different. You can check the Moto RAZR 5G review for more details, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip3 review , and also directly compare the two









We often bash smartphone manufacturers for the high prices of flagship phones, but deals like the following should remind us that we live in the best time ever. If you plan to buy a midranger and you're ready to spend around $599, you can get a foldable phone instead! Granted, it won't be the latest model, but still, it beats any midranger.And what's even cooler is that you can choose from two models! Amazon has both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the first rebooted Motorola RAZR at $599.99 for a limited time. On paper, the RAZR is the better deal because the listed price is $1,399.99, but almost three years after its original launch, this quote just doesn't hold.