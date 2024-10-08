The OnePlus 13 might not come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 after all
OnePlus 12. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Qualcomm may be changing its strategy for its next flagship smartphone chip, and the OnePlus 13 could be the first device to feature it. While the OnePlus 13 was initially anticipated to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Qualcomm's recent announcement of the Snapdragon 8 Elite has stirred speculation. Leaker Digital Chat Station suggests this new chip, featuring Oryon cores previously seen in Snapdragon X Elite laptop SoCs, might power the OnePlus 13.
Snapdragon 8 Elite: a new flagship contender?Qualcomm's Weibo post teasing the Snapdragon Summit showcased a smartphone with a circular camera island reminiscent of the OnePlus 13's rumored design. This design maintains the traditional OnePlus camera layout in the top-left corner, similar to the OnePlus 11 and 12. However, it's unclear whether the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be a separate flagship chip or simply a rebranding of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.
Snapdragon and Digital Chat Station's posts on Weibo regarding the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. | Images credit — Weibo
OnePlus 13: rumored specsEarly reports indicate the OnePlus 13 will boast a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also expected to pack a triple rear camera setup:
- 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor
- 50MP ultra-wide sensor
- 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
However, it should be noted that despite the rumors surrounding the OnePlus 13, Xiaomi has confirmed that its Xiaomi 15 series, launching on October 23, will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. This announcement adds another layer of intrigue to the Snapdragon 8 Elite's launch and its potential adoption by other manufacturers.
More information about the Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to be revealed at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, taking place from October 21 to 23, and I'm excited about the possibility of this being a more powerful and efficient Snapdragon chip. The inclusion of Oryon cores in the Snapdragon 8 Elite could significantly improve performance, especially in demanding tasks and gaming.
However, I'm also curious to see how this new chip will affect the pricing of flagship devices like the OnePlus 13. If the Snapdragon 8 Elite is indeed a more premium offering, it could lead to higher prices for consumers. Ultimately, the success of the Snapdragon 8 Elite will depend on its performance, power efficiency, and affordability — and we won't have a long wait to see this whole scenario unfold.
