The OnePlus 13 might not come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 after all

OnePlus 13: rumored specs Early reports indicate the OnePlus 13 will boast a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also expected to pack a triple rear camera setup:

50MP LYT-808 primary sensor

50MP ultra-wide sensor

50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

OnePlus 13 ,



More information about the Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to be revealed at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, taking place from October 21 to 23, and I'm excited about the possibility of this being a more powerful and efficient Snapdragon chip. The inclusion of Oryon cores in the Snapdragon 8 Elite could significantly improve performance, especially in demanding tasks and gaming. However, it should be noted that despite the rumors surrounding the Xiaomi has confirmed that its Xiaomi 15 series, launching on October 23, will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. This announcement adds another layer of intrigue to the Snapdragon 8 Elite's launch and its potential adoption by other manufacturers.More information about the Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to be revealed at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, taking place from October 21 to 23, and I'm excited about the possibility of this being a more powerful and efficient Snapdragon chip. The inclusion of Oryon cores in the Snapdragon 8 Elite could significantly improve performance, especially in demanding tasks and gaming.





However, I'm also curious to see how this new chip will affect the pricing of flagship devices like the OnePlus 13 . If the Snapdragon 8 Elite is indeed a more premium offering, it could lead to higher prices for consumers. Ultimately, the success of the Snapdragon 8 Elite will depend on its performance, power efficiency, and affordability — and we won't have a long wait to see this whole scenario unfold.