The OnePlus 13 ditches wooden cases for a welcomed innovation
The OnePlus 12 remains one of the best OnePlus phones that you can get – that's valid for 2024, and 2025. Its successor is the OnePlus 13 which will soon be presented. Naturally, the October premiere for the OnePlus 13 will be held in China, where the phone will be sold for a few months prior to its global release.
I'm expecting updates on many fronts. One thing that the OnePlus 13 won't succeed from the OnePlus 12, however, are wooden cases – as in, natural bamboo covers.
That's because – you guessed it right – the OnePlus 13 will allegedly support magnetic wireless charging.
On Weibo, the extremely popular social media platform in China, OnePlus China President Louis Lee responded to a fan's inquiry regarding the return of bamboo cases for the OnePlus 13, a material favored for the OnePlus 12 backs.
Interestingly, Liu also disclosed that these cases would feature a "magnetic suction function", indicating that the OnePlus 13 is likely to support magnetic wireless charging.
OnePlus’ sibling brand, Oppo, is also embracing magnetic charging with its forthcoming Find X8 series. Oppo is preparing various magnetic accessories, including a power bank. This suggests that OnePlus 13 users will have access to a broader ecosystem, enhancing their charging options.
In addition to charging, the magnetic system may facilitate other accessories such as car mounts and wallet cases, providing a more integrated user experience akin to Apple’s MagSafe.
As I said above, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to make its debut in October.
One of the standout features of the OnePlus 13 is its inclusion of Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. This places the device among the first smartphones to harness the power of this cutting-edge chip, positioning it competitively against the Vivo X200 series, which will showcase MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 SoC, a direct rival.
The design of the OnePlus 13 is also noteworthy. Recently shared images on Weibo reveal the phone's front design, confirming its sleek aesthetic. The flagship will feature a second-generation "Oriental Screen" equipped with BOE X2 advanced display technology.
This upgraded panel promises several advantages over its predecessor, including better performance, superior color reproduction, reduced power consumption, and enhanced touch response accuracy. Such features will undoubtedly enhance the overall user experience, especially for tasks involving vibrant visuals and responsive interactions.
In terms of display size, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to sport an impressive 6.82-inch OLED panel, boasting a high resolution of 2K and an impressive refresh rate of either 120Hz or 144Hz. This combination is expected to provide users with fluid scrolling and an immersive viewing experience, whether they are gaming or consuming media.
Storage options for the OnePlus 13 are equally compelling, with a potential 24GB RAM and a whopping 1TB of internal storage. Such specifications would cater to power users who require ample space for applications, games, and media files, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsiveness.
Fast charging technology has become increasingly essential for users on the go, and OnePlus appears to be leading the charge in this regard.
Camera capabilities are set to impress as well, with the OnePlus 13 rumored to house a trio of 50-megapixel sensors. The main sensor is expected to be a Sony IMX808 with optical image stabilization (OIS), ensuring crisp and clear shots even in challenging conditions.
Complementing this is a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a third 50-megapixel periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, providing users with versatile photography options to capture a range of subjects and scenes.
The very small punch hole in the display is designed to accommodate a 32-megapixel secondary camera, perfect for high-quality selfies.
On the software front, the OnePlus 13 is expected to ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, although this detail is still under speculation. This updated software will likely bring new features and enhancements, providing a modern interface and a smoother user experience.
That's right, we're days (okay, weeks!) away from the official OnePlus 13 unveiling.
One of the standout features of the OnePlus 13 is its inclusion of Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. This places the device among the first smartphones to harness the power of this cutting-edge chip, positioning it competitively against the Vivo X200 series, which will showcase MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 SoC, a direct rival.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to deliver performance enhancements, offering users faster processing speeds, improved graphics, and enhanced power efficiency.
The design of the OnePlus 13 is also noteworthy. Recently shared images on Weibo reveal the phone's front design, confirming its sleek aesthetic. The flagship will feature a second-generation "Oriental Screen" equipped with BOE X2 advanced display technology.
This upgraded panel promises several advantages over its predecessor, including better performance, superior color reproduction, reduced power consumption, and enhanced touch response accuracy. Such features will undoubtedly enhance the overall user experience, especially for tasks involving vibrant visuals and responsive interactions.
In terms of display size, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to sport an impressive 6.82-inch OLED panel, boasting a high resolution of 2K and an impressive refresh rate of either 120Hz or 144Hz. This combination is expected to provide users with fluid scrolling and an immersive viewing experience, whether they are gaming or consuming media.
Storage options for the OnePlus 13 are equally compelling, with a potential 24GB RAM and a whopping 1TB of internal storage. Such specifications would cater to power users who require ample space for applications, games, and media files, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsiveness.
Battery life is another crucial aspect where the OnePlus 13 aims to excel, featuring a massive 6,000mAh battery. This large capacity, combined with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, suggests that users can expect rapid recharging times, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.
Fast charging technology has become increasingly essential for users on the go, and OnePlus appears to be leading the charge in this regard.
Camera capabilities are set to impress as well, with the OnePlus 13 rumored to house a trio of 50-megapixel sensors. The main sensor is expected to be a Sony IMX808 with optical image stabilization (OIS), ensuring crisp and clear shots even in challenging conditions.
Complementing this is a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a third 50-megapixel periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, providing users with versatile photography options to capture a range of subjects and scenes.
The very small punch hole in the display is designed to accommodate a 32-megapixel secondary camera, perfect for high-quality selfies.
On the software front, the OnePlus 13 is expected to ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, although this detail is still under speculation. This updated software will likely bring new features and enhancements, providing a modern interface and a smoother user experience.
Overall, the OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be a powerhouse of a smartphone, blending top-tier hardware with innovative technology to cater to both everyday users and enthusiasts alike. Are you ready for it?
Things that are NOT allowed: