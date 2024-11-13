Monster Hunter Outlanders game announced for Android and iOS
One of the most successful franchises in the gaming industry, Monster Hunter, is getting another mobile game. After Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles made its debut in July, CAPCOM is back in the news with yet another mobile Monster Hunter spinoff called Outlanders.
This time around the Japanese publisher and developer promises to offer the fans of the franchise the full Monster Hunter experience, not a match 3 puzzle game or any other similar casual gameplay formula.
If you’re familiar with the Monster Hunter games, then you know this is exactly the formula that made these titles so successful among gamers. CAPCOM confirmed that Monster Hunter Outlanders features multiple biomes including forests, swamps, and deserts.
Also, the game allows players to take advantage of environmental creatures and field gimmicks to gain the upper hand during hunts. A crafting system will also be implemented in the game.
Developed by TiMi Studio Group, the same studio behind the Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokemon Unite games, the upcoming mobile spinoff is described as an open-world survival game that offers both solo and co-op (up to four players) gameplay.
Monster Hunter Outlanders | Screenshots credits: CAPCOM
Although Outlanders retains the gameplay experience of the Monster Hunter series, the battle system is unique to this title, CAPCOM revealed. More importantly, combat will be fully optimized for mobile.
One of the things that makes Outlanders stand out from other Monster Hunter titles is that players can recruit the NPC they meet during their adventures and even control them during hunts.
The Palico creatures, companions that help players gather resources and hunt monsters, can also be sent on quests, but this isn’t something new for the Monster Hunter series.
According to CAPCOM, the global release date of Monter Hunter Outlanders hasn’t been decided yet, but the game will be available on both iOS and Android platforms.
The Japanese developer revealed plans for multiple beta tests, which will be available for a limited time in select regions.
