Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now lands on iOS and Android on September 14
Announced back in April, Niantic’s Monster Hunter mobile game finally has a release date. The studio behind the Pokemon GO phenomenon has just confirmed that Monster Hunter Now will launch on iOS and Android devices on September 14.
Along with the release date, Niantic also revealed many of the monsters that players will be able to hunt, as well as the diversity of weapons they wield. If you’re a Monster Hunter fan, you most likely recognize many (if not all) of the monsters available to hunt at launch: Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, Barroth, Great Girros, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Paolumu, Anjanath, Rathian, Legiana, Rathalos and Diablos.
More importantly, a total of six weapons will be available at worldwide launch: Sword & Shield, Greatsword, Longsword, Hammer, Light Bowgun, and Bow. Those interested in trying this one out can pre-register for the game on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Depending on how many people pre-register for the game, there are several rewards to unlock at global launch, here is what you’ll get in case these global milestones are hit:
Keep in mind that you’ll have to install and login to Monster Hunter Now within 7 days of the official launch to be eligible for the rewards above. All the rewards above can be redeemed within the in-game shop if the milestones have been hit during the pre-registration period.
Along with the release date, Niantic also revealed many of the monsters that players will be able to hunt, as well as the diversity of weapons they wield. If you’re a Monster Hunter fan, you most likely recognize many (if not all) of the monsters available to hunt at launch: Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, Barroth, Great Girros, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Paolumu, Anjanath, Rathian, Legiana, Rathalos and Diablos.
Just like in the previous games, these monsters will roam in unique habitats such as forests, deserts, or swamps. If you want to hunt a specific monster, you’ll have to discover its habitat first.
More importantly, a total of six weapons will be available at worldwide launch: Sword & Shield, Greatsword, Longsword, Hammer, Light Bowgun, and Bow. Those interested in trying this one out can pre-register for the game on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Depending on how many people pre-register for the game, there are several rewards to unlock at global launch, here is what you’ll get in case these global milestones are hit:
- 500,000 pre-registrations – Potion x10 & Paintball x3
- 1,000,000 pre-registrations – Founder Medal & Wander Pebble x3
- 2,000,000 pre-registrations – Special Pre-Order Makeup x2 & Item Box Expansion +500
- 3,000,000 pre-registrations – Special Pre-Order Makeup x2 & Double Rewards Ticket x3
- 5,000,000 pre-registrations – 10k Zenny & Item Box Expansion +500
Keep in mind that you’ll have to install and login to Monster Hunter Now within 7 days of the official launch to be eligible for the rewards above. All the rewards above can be redeemed within the in-game shop if the milestones have been hit during the pre-registration period.
Things that are NOT allowed: