TicWatch Pro 5 series finally receiving Wear OS 4 updates
TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro | Image credit: MobvoiMobvoi, the company behind the TicWatch brand, has just announced that it’s now rolling out the long-awaited Wear OS 4 update for the TicWatch Pro 5 and TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro.
The update includes many improvements besides the standard ones added by Google in Wear OS 4, such as advanced TicMotion accuracy, streamlined phone transfer, as well as better workout data tracking.
Among the most important new features added in this update, Mobvoi mentions the ability to transfer the watch to a new smartphone without needing a factory reset, as well as the new Backup and Restore function.
The latter helps users securely backup their data and settings from an old watch while keeping all the data, settings and watch faces in place. Below are more new features and improvements included in the latest Wear OS 4 update for TicWatch Pro 5 series:
TicMotion enhancements
- Cycling Detection: Improvements in the accuracy of automatic cycling detection.
- Pre-identification Display: During pre-identification period, the Ultra Low Power Display shows the workout tile, allowing immediate access to workout data.
- Enhanced Data Detection: Increased frequency of data detection during pre-identification from once per minute to continuous per-second detection, with added GPS data.
TicExercise enhancements
- Added 25 new professional workouts: Hike, Kayaking, Cross-country skiing, Padel, Pickleball, Crossfit, Stair stepper, and more.
- Enhanced Workout Data: Some workouts have been upgraded to outdoor workout categories, with added outdoor statistics such as GPS, distance, and speed (includes rowing, outdoor speed categories like skating, horseback riding).
- Customize Your Workout List: Select from organized genres, quickly add across various workout sections, and drag to sort your list.
- Auto Pause: You can independently control the auto-pause feature for different workout types (supports Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Cycling, Hike, and Scrambling).
- UI Enhancements: Larger and clearer data display during workouts.
- Optimized calorie calculation: Improvements in the calculation of calorie tracking.
All-in-One TicHealth
- Integration of TicHealth, TicPulse, TicOxygen, TicZen, and TicSleep into a unified TicHealth app.
Real-Time Data Display
- Support seamlessly integrates real-time data from apps like Strava, adidas Running, and Nike Run Club on the Ultra Low Power Display (for eligible apps). Display live metrics such as heart rate, pace, distance, and speed, alongside additional fitness data like calories, compass readings, and elevation.
Other changes
- Optimizations to the translation of multiple languages.
- Customizable watch face styles, colors, and complications.
- Side button now supports customization to open a user-defined app (default is the recent apps list).
- General bug fixes and stability improvements.
Both TicWatch Pro 5 and TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro will begin receiving the Wear OS 4 update starting in early September, so if you own either of the two smartwatches, you can go ahead and check to see if it’s available.
