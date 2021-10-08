Mobvoi confirms impending TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra launch with Wear OS 2.0

Mobvoi confirms impending TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra launch with Wear OS 2.00
The TicWatch Pro 3, for one, is undoubtedly one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy right now, and if you're willing to wait just a little bit longer, you'll be able to get an even better wearable device at a presumably reasonable price.
All you need to do is make sure you're a registered user on the Mobvoi.com website, follow the company's official Twitter account, and complete some simple daily social media tasks to enter the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra giveaways for a chance to win one of 20 copies bestowed as gifts upon the brand's biggest fans.
As the name suggests, the Pro 3 Ultra will initially come in a GPS-only variant, possibly starting at the same $300 price point as its predecessor while reportedly focusing primarily on fitness and health monitoring improvements. Most of the specs and any potential design revisions are still under wraps, so if you're interested in an Android-compatible Apple Watch Series 7 alternative... unlikely to get Google's Wear OS 3 update very soon, you should tune in on Wednesday.