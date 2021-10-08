Notification Center

Wearables Wear

Mobvoi confirms impending TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra launch with Wear OS 2.0

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Mobvoi confirms impending TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra launch with Wear OS 2.0
Mobvoi may not be ranked among the world's top five smartwatch vendors (as of Q2 2021, anyway), but there's no denying the company's great recent progress in a very competitive and crowded market copiously dominated by Apple.

The TicWatch Pro 3, for one, is undoubtedly one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy right now, and if you're willing to wait just a little bit longer, you'll be able to get an even better wearable device at a presumably reasonable price.

That's because Mobvoi has confirmed the impending arrival of a TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS model that will unfortunately run an older Wear OS version at launch. The product's official announcement is scheduled for 6 AM PDT next Wednesday, October 13, and believe it or not, there's already a way for you to win a free unit.

All you need to do is make sure you're a registered user on the Mobvoi.com website, follow the company's official Twitter account, and complete some simple daily social media tasks to enter the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra giveaways for a chance to win one of 20 copies bestowed as gifts upon the brand's biggest fans.

Said "Ultra" smartwatch, mind you, is not entirely wrapped in secrecy, almost certainly packing Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor to deliver a healthy performance upgrade over the already speedy non-Plus Snapdragon Wear 4100-powered TicWatch Pro 3 GPS.

As the name suggests, the Pro 3 Ultra will initially come in a GPS-only variant, possibly starting at the same $300 price point as its predecessor while reportedly focusing primarily on fitness and health monitoring improvements. Most of the specs and any potential design revisions are still under wraps, so if you're interested in an Android-compatible Apple Watch Series 7 alternative... unlikely to get Google's Wear OS 3 update very soon, you should tune in on Wednesday.

