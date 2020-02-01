Google reaches for the stars with update to mobile Earth app

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 01, 2020, 2:09 PM
Google reaches for the stars with update to mobile Earth app
While the web version of both Google Earth and Earth Pro have allowed users to see the stars up in the night sky, the mobile version of the Earth app did not have this feature. That is, until now. Because smartphones have become more powerful, Google is able to show the stars on most handsets when the user zooms out of Earth. Last week, Google pointed out that it used to show the area around Earth as being black which it admits "wasn't very realistic."

With the changes made by Google, "Rotate the globe and you’ll see images of the beautiful Milky Way, collected from the European Southern Observatory, depicting the stars as they’d appear to a space explorer at a point some 30,000 miles above the planet." In addition, Google added animated clouds that reflect global weather patterns and information about space can be found on the app's Voyager guided tour. 


As Google noted in the blog announcing the new features for the mobile version of the app, "All kinds of people use Google Earth: scientists, environmentalists, government and nonprofit workers, and global citizens who simply love exploring the planet. Whether they want to zoom in and explore Earth close-up or zoom out and see the big picture, we hope people using the Google Earth app will enjoy this new opportunity to stargaze."

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)
Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 is free right now at Best Buy with installments
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 is free right now at Best Buy with installments
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
T-Mobile customers can get an awesome Galaxy S10/Galaxy Watch Active 2 bundle deal
T-Mobile customers can get an awesome Galaxy S10/Galaxy Watch Active 2 bundle deal

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless