Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers

By
0comments
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
After courting Ka'ena Corporation, the owner of Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and Plum for a little over a year, T-Mobile finally got the blessings of the FCC last week to go ahead with its purchase. 

T-Mobile today announced the completion of the acquisition and has hailed it as a win-win for all parties. The company believes that the purchase will allow Mint and Ultra to serve even more prepaid customers and it will benefit from Mint's marketing strategies. 

Naturally, the carrier is ecstatic and wants to celebrate by announcing freebies and new offers for Mint and Ultra customers. Starting now and over the next few months, T-Mobile will roll out upgraded perks for existing and future Mint and Ultra customers and it will also announce some new offers.

Firstly, T-Mobile says it will keep Mint Mobile's $15/month plan for both current and new customers. On top of that, Mint has committed to continue its offer of 3 months of Unlimited Premium Wireless for $15 per month for new customers through the end of the year.

Mint and Ultra customers should expect a feature called Scam Screen that will flag sketchy calls as "Scam Likely" on their phone's ID.

Mint Mobile users will also soon be able to enjoy unlimited talk and text as well as 3GB of high-speed data when they are in Canada. Another feature that will be rolled out in the coming weeks is Mexico roaming for Ultra customers, giving an enhanced data roaming option to travelers in addition to Talk and Text, which is already a part of most plans.

Recommended Stories
That's not all though, as T-Mobile says that over time it will continue to find even more ways to make the customer experience better for Mint and Ultra customers. Let's see if it will keep its word and prove those who opposed the deal wrong. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless