Over 421 million people got their data stolen in 2022, and many companies won’t disclose why









The CEO of the ITRC, Eva Velasquez, labeled this growing concern as a “scamdemic”. From her point of view, the lack of reported details prevents businesses and governments from making the right decisions when it comes to data theft prevention in the future.



2022’s biggest breach by far was that from Twitter. It contributed with 221 million victims of data theft, which equals to 47% of the total reported number. The other members of the esteemed top five list are: Neopets, AT&T, Cash App, and Beetle Eye.



In most instances, the stolen data was limited to a user’s name and social security number, but in other cases it extended to other PII — personal identifiable information, which someone can use to identify or impersonate you.



It's 2023 and we’re still talking about strong passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA). And given this trend ancy, that won’t change anytime soon. Protect your data, people, because companies won’t go out of their way to do it for you.