Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms

Teams has a new chat experience on mobile | Screenshot credit: Microsoft

Also, the new chat and channels experience includes a new favorites section, which is available for everyone by default. You’ll find all your pinned chats and channels from previous experience in this section.Besides that, Teams takes advantage of new custom sections where users can group together all their relevant conversations on a certain topic, be it in chats, channels, meetings, Teams bots or AI agents. You can have up to 50 sections and 50 items per section in Teams.According to Microsoft, the new chat and channels experience is coming to public preview in November to desktop, mobile, iOS, and Android, so keep an eye out for a consistent update next month.