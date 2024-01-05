Microsoft confirms Teams is coming to Android Auto in February

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Google announced Teams for Android Auto back in May at I/O 2023 but didn’t say when exactly it will be available. Nearly a year after the announcement, Microsoft has finally confirmed that Teams will be coming to Android Auto next month.

The information is tucked away into the Microsoft 365 roadmap and doesn’t include any other details. The only thing mentioned is that Microsoft Teams will arrive on Android Auto in February 2024.

Microsoft also notes that Teams on Android Auto will allow users to “easily join meetings from the calendar view, quickly call your speed dial contacts and see your recent calls on your Android phones.”

Android Auto and Android Automotive have been quite successful lately, as more car manufacturers announced in the past 12 months have decided to adopt Google’s platforms.

Currently, Android Auto integrates with 200 million cars, Google claims. Cars made by Chevrolet, GM, Honda, Renault,  and Volvo are among the many brands that have already opted to use Google’s Android Automotive in their cars.

Microsoft Teams is a more than welcome addition to Android Auto, especially that the platform has such a massive customer pool. As to why it took so long for Microsoft to bring Teams to Android Auto, your guess is as good as ours.

Perhaps Microsoft and Google thought I/O 2023 was a good opportunity to announce that Teams is coming to Android Auto, even though the app was nowhere near ready for primetime.
