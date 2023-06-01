The amazing Surface Pro X workhorse tablet is at its lowest price ever on Amazon; hurry up and get one

Microsoft Surface Pro X: Now 56% OFF on Amazon Grab a Microsoft Surface Pro X from Amazon and save a whopping $620 in the process. The tablet has nice performance, LTE, and can even replace your laptop. $620 off (56%) Buy at Amazon

As a proper Microsoft Surface, the Surface Pro X was made to be your workhorse tablet. This version of the Surface Pro X is powered by Microsoft's SQ 1 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.However, since the Surface Pro X was released back in 2019, it's basically over the hill now. That said, it should still offer plenty of power for day-to-day stuff like writing documents, making presentations, entering info into data sheets, etc. Also, it sports a huge 13-inch screen with 2880x1920p resolution, which should make working on the tablet easier and watching videos more pleasant — since the Surface Pro X can also function as an entertainment device.The Surface Pro X can even replace your laptop. Just buy a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, attach it to your Surface Pro X, and you will have a completely functional 2-in-1 device. Furthermore, the Surface Pro X comes with built-in LTE connectivity, which means you will have internet wherever you are — if you want to pay your carrier an additional data plan, of course. As for the battery life, the Surface Pro X can last up to 15 hours before the need to plug it in to charge.So, what are you waiting for? Tap on that deal button and fancy yourself a nice, expensive tablet at a budget-friendly price!