Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Microsoft's 'totally mobile' Surface Pro X with 4G LTE is on an amazing 'clearance' sale

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's 'totally mobile' Surface Pro X with 4G LTE is on an amazing 'clearance' sale
Even though it's more than three years old, Microsoft's razor-thin, ultra-lightweight, and always connected Surface Pro X giant remains arguably one of the best Windows tablets money can buy... for precisely those reasons.

Of course, you have to make sure you can still purchase the decidedly productive, undeniably versatile, and reasonably feature-packed 13-incher before including in on such lists or viewing it as a great alternative to Apple's newest iPad Pros and the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Windows Tablet with 13-Inch PixelSense Display, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Microsoft SQ1 Processor, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Up to 15 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Matte Black, Device Only
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

That is the case right now at Best Buy, but you may want to hurry if a $699.99 configuration with a 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM count piques your interest. That's because you're looking at a "clearance" deal here slashing a whopping 300 bucks off the regular price of that particular Surface Pro X variant and the retailer can only promise 7-day nationwide delivery... if you place your order ASAP.

It's pretty obvious that inventory is running low, and if you're thinking of waiting for an even better promotion to show up, you might want to think again. Microsoft's official US e-store, mind you, lists the Surface Pro X as "out of stock" in all variants and configurations, while Best Buy appears to have cleared out the non-LTE-enabled 128GB SSD/8GB RAM model after selling it at a ridiculously low price of $566.99.

$699.99 is also a pretty great price for a Wi-Fi and cellular-capable 13-inch tablet equipped with the full power and productivity of Windows 11, as well as two USB-C ports, a set of excellent 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio enhancements, a 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera, 5MP front-facing shooter with Windows Hello support, and a super-premium anodized aluminum construction.

The in-house Microsoft SQ1 processor is... not ideal for the most power-demanding tasks, although it does help with battery life, which is rated at a solid 15 hours in "typical device usage." The key selling point (alongside 4G LTE connectivity) is the 7.3mm profile, which easily beats the thinness of both the Surface Pro 8 and Pro 9, crucially contributing to a substantially lower 774-gram weight figure too.

Popular stories

Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
Crazy new Amazon deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ cheaper than a Tab S8
Crazy new Amazon deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ cheaper than a Tab S8
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless