Microsoft's 'totally mobile' Surface Pro X with 4G LTE is on an amazing 'clearance' sale
Even though it's more than three years old, Microsoft's razor-thin, ultra-lightweight, and always connected Surface Pro X giant remains arguably one of the best Windows tablets money can buy... for precisely those reasons.
Of course, you have to make sure you can still purchase the decidedly productive, undeniably versatile, and reasonably feature-packed 13-incher before including in on such lists or viewing it as a great alternative to Apple's newest iPad Pros and the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra.
That is the case right now at Best Buy, but you may want to hurry if a $699.99 configuration with a 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM count piques your interest. That's because you're looking at a "clearance" deal here slashing a whopping 300 bucks off the regular price of that particular Surface Pro X variant and the retailer can only promise 7-day nationwide delivery... if you place your order ASAP.
It's pretty obvious that inventory is running low, and if you're thinking of waiting for an even better promotion to show up, you might want to think again. Microsoft's official US e-store, mind you, lists the Surface Pro X as "out of stock" in all variants and configurations, while Best Buy appears to have cleared out the non-LTE-enabled 128GB SSD/8GB RAM model after selling it at a ridiculously low price of $566.99.
$699.99 is also a pretty great price for a Wi-Fi and cellular-capable 13-inch tablet equipped with the full power and productivity of Windows 11, as well as two USB-C ports, a set of excellent 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio enhancements, a 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera, 5MP front-facing shooter with Windows Hello support, and a super-premium anodized aluminum construction.
The in-house Microsoft SQ1 processor is... not ideal for the most power-demanding tasks, although it does help with battery life, which is rated at a solid 15 hours in "typical device usage." The key selling point (alongside 4G LTE connectivity) is the 7.3mm profile, which easily beats the thinness of both the Surface Pro 8 and Pro 9, crucially contributing to a substantially lower 774-gram weight figure too.
