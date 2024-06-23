Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
If Microsoft's "New" Surface Pro models don't impress you that much with their apparent value for money, we're afraid you no longer have a lot of buying options for the company's "old" Pro 9 tablet with a 13-inch display and 12th Generation Intel Core processing power.

But some of the 2022-released options still available in 2024 are arguably more compelling than ever before, starting with an 8GB RAM-packing variant that Best Buy is selling at a new record low price of $714.99 on "clearance" for a little while now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite Color, Factory Reconditioned, 1-Year Microsoft Warranty Included
$450 off (38%)
$749 99
$1199 99
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Forest Color, New
$385 off (35%)
$714 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

As hard to eclipse as that killer deal might seem at first glance, Woot is currently charging just $35 more for a Surface Pro 9 with double the memory, which certainly feels like better bang for your buck. Yes, if you hurry, you can get a whopping 16 gigs of RAM in addition to a zippy 256GB solid-state drive and a fittingly powerful 10-core Intel Core i5 processor at only $749.99.

If you're wondering what the "catch" is, you should note that these are "factory reconditioned" units sold by the Amazon-owned e-tailer at an unprecedented discount. That can be a bit of an inconvenience for fairly obvious reasons, but if you ask us, it should absolutely not be treated as a total dealbreaker with a full 1-year Microsoft warranty included.

That's exactly what you typically get with brand-new, unused, and unopened Surface devices, and according to Woot, these reconditioned products are "as close to new as you can get without technically being new." That includes a thorough inspection process and a restoration to "fully working condition" conducted by the "original manufacturer or a certified partner."

In short, you will almost definitely be pleased with both the way your Surface Pro 9 looks and how it works if you decide to take advantage of this outstanding promotion, which is technically set to run until Friday, June 28. Given the super-premium design and ultra-advanced specifications of this bad boy (even by 2024 standards), there's a solid chance Woot will run out of inventory well before that date, so if you like uber-productive Windows tablets with a lot of screen real estate and excellent "all-day" battery life, it's probably a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Galaxy device owners receive update for the Samsung Calculator app
Galaxy device owners receive update for the Samsung Calculator app
Former and current female Snapchat employees will share a $15 million settlement
Former and current female Snapchat employees will share a $15 million settlement
Save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) through Amazon's splendid deal
Save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) through Amazon's splendid deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless