Best Buy has two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 models on sale at extraordinary discounts
By no means cheap, the uber-versatile, impressively productive, and decidedly powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is just expensive enough to score attractive discounts with decent regularity these days and just good enough to jump at the top of many shopping lists when sold at the "right" price.

Whether you're looking for an exceptionally thoughtful Mother's Day gift for your Windows-loving mom or want something that can get some work done on the fly for yourself, it's going to be mighty hard to turn down Best Buy's newest 24-hour-only promotions on one of the overall greatest tablets out there.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Intel Evo Platform Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Windows 11, Device Only, Four Color Options
$200 off (18%)
$899 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Windows 11, Device Only, Four Color Options
$300 off (19%)
$1299 99
$1599 99
Buy at BestBuy

That's right, you have one day (or less) to spend $899.99 instead of $1,099.99 on a Surface Pro 9 powerhouse with Intel Evo Core i5 inside and 8 gigs of RAM or $1,299.99 for the same device based on the Core i7 Evo platform and equipped with twice as much memory after an even deeper price cut of 300 bucks.

Both models come with a speedy 256GB solid-state drive in tow, as well as a grand total of four color options including graphite, sapphire, forest, and platinum. As you can imagine, those discounted prices do not include a keyboard or stylus, beating Microsoft's own current deals, as well as many previous sales run by the device manufacturer itself and major third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

It pretty much goes without saying that the two Surface Pro 9 variants on sale today (and today only) at special prices share all their other specs and features, so whichever option you ultimately decide to go for, the full Windows 11 experience is provided alongside a "virtually edge-to-edge" 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, up to 15.5 hours of battery life (in "typical" device usage), two USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and Windows Hello face authentication.

5G speeds are obviously missing at these prices, but the Core i5/256GB SSD/8GB RAM configuration is still cheaper than a Wi-Fi-only 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) with just 128 gigs of internal storage space, which essentially tells you everything you need to know about the seemingly unbeatable value proposition of a marked-down Surface Pro 9 beast.

