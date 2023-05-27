Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard

Microsoft is surprisingly good at making tablets. I mean yes, they have been making computers and software for a long time but tablets are a relatively new category but the company has nailed it. If you are looking for a solid tablet that doesn't shy away from hardcore work but don't want to pay extra for a keyboard, Best Buy not only has the Surface Pro 9 on sale, but the retailer is also giving away a keyboard for free with it.





The Surface Pro 9 is a convertible tablet that's great for reading, browsing the internet, and playing games when you are off the clock and is equally great as a workstation.





Microsoft Surface Pro 9 8GB 256GB 13-inch 120Hz screen | 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U Evo processor | 15.5 hours of battery life | Windows 11 Pro | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Windows Hello face authentication camera | 10MP rear camera $280 off (22%) Gift $999 99 $1279 98 Buy at BestBuy





It rocks a large 13-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling and supports Windows Hello face authentication.





The model on sale runs on the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U processor and handles everything like a champ. It runs Windows 11 Pro, which is a proper desktop operating system and supports the same programs as a desktop computer. It even supports Android apps.





Samsung and Apple's tablets, on the other hand, run tablet operating systems, and may feel restrictive if you need access to fully featured apps and programs and can't stand tablets that prevent you from downloading certain apps.





The Pro 9 also has a sturdy built-in kickstand that you can use to prop it at a wide variety of angles.





To get the most out of a Pro tablet, it's best to pair it with a keyboard, but manufacturers sell them separately. Best Buy is currently offering a bundle deal that knocks down the price of the 8GB/256GB Surface Pro 9 from $1,099.99 to $999.99 and also includes a free Surface Pro Signature Keyboard which otherwise would cost you $179.99.





Combined, these are savings of $279.99 and it's not very often that we see a deal like this, so go for this one if you need a high-end tablet that converts into a laptop in a heartbeat.





Other features include four ports, 15.5 hours of battery life, and an upgradeable SSD.