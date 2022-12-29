Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low

If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale.

The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.

The model that Amazon has discounted is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor. It offers plenty of performance and is sufficiently fast for productivity work and multitasking. Unless you plan on using the device for extremely demanding games, the Surface Pro 9 can easily replace your laptop.

The chip is also very power efficient and there is also a fan to keep the device from heating up. You can expect it to last more than a day with typical use.

Surface Pro 9 16GB 512GB

13-inch PixelSense touchscreen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C port | 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor | Windows Hello face authentication
$300 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

The Surface Pro 9's rear and front cameras are also pretty good by tablet standards and can produce detailed pictures.

The truth is that Samsung and Apple's top tablets are about as good at the things mentioned above. What makes the Surface Pro 9 stand out is that it's one of the most tried and true 2-in-1 tablets. It also has more input/output options than most other tablets, can run Android apps and you also get tons of accessory options.

The Surface Pro 9 Intel i7 variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage has been discounted by $300, meaning you can get it for $1,599.99 instead of $1,899.99. That's a pretty hefty discount for a tablet that was released only recently and if you need the perfect mix of portability and performance you should definitely go for it.
