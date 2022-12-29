Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low

If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale.





The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.





The model that Amazon has discounted is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor. It offers plenty of performance and is sufficiently fast for productivity work and multitasking. Unless you plan on using the device for extremely demanding games, the Surface Pro 9 can easily replace your laptop.





The chip is also very power efficient and there is also a fan to keep the device from heating up. You can expect it to last more than a day with typical use.





Surface Pro 9 16GB 512GB 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C port | 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor | Windows Hello face authentication $300 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





The Surface Pro 9's rear and front cameras are also pretty good by tablet standards and can produce detailed pictures.









The Surface Pro 9 Intel i7 variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage has been discounted by $300, meaning you can get it for $1,599.99 instead of $1,899.99. That's a pretty hefty discount for a tablet that was released only recently and if you need the perfect mix of portability and performance you should definitely go for it.