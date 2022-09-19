Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD





Although Microsoft's next-gen iPad Pro alternative will undoubtedly pack, well, next-gen Intel processors (while also offering ARM-based in-house SQ configurations for the first time in the family's history), it's incredibly hard to argue with the raw power and speed of an existing Surface Pro 8 model rocking an 11th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i7 chip.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Wi-Fi Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, Platinum $600 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





This bad boy also has a state-of-the-art 512GB SSD on deck, as well as no less than 16 gigs of RAM, not to mention all of the premium specs and features offered by every single fall 2021-released Pro 8 variant.





We're talking everything from a stunning 13-inch "PixelSense Flow" display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and minimal bezels to a stellar battery life of up to 16 hours on a single charge in "typical device usage", two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers, a 10MP rear-facing shooter with 4K video recording abilities, and a 5MP front-facing camera with Windows Hello face authentication.





All in all, this is way closer to a professional computing machine than an inherently flawed consumer tablet (minus the bundled keyboard), and for a presumably limited time only, it can be yours for a whopping 600 bucks under its $1,899.99 list price.









For instance, the newest For instance, the newest iPad Pro 12.9 giant may feel like a bargain in an entry-level 128GB storage version, but Amazon is still charging $1,200 for a 512 gig model and Apple can't exactly rival the 16GB memory count, Intel Core i7 power, or Windows 11 productivity of Microsoft's absolute beast currently sold at $600 less than usual.