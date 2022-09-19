 Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
It's been a while since the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 8 productivity beast last made headlines with a substantial discount or two, but now that the Surface Pro 9 is decidedly around the corner, Windows enthusiasts looking to maximize their savings while minimizing their hardware compromises are in for quite the exceptional treat.

Although Microsoft's next-gen iPad Pro alternative will undoubtedly pack, well, next-gen Intel processors (while also offering ARM-based in-house SQ configurations for the first time in the family's history), it's incredibly hard to argue with the raw power and speed of an existing Surface Pro 8 model rocking an 11th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i7 chip.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, Platinum
$600 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

This bad boy also has a state-of-the-art 512GB SSD on deck, as well as no less than 16 gigs of RAM, not to mention all of the premium specs and features offered by every single fall 2021-released Pro 8 variant.

We're talking everything from a stunning 13-inch "PixelSense Flow" display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and minimal bezels to a stellar battery life of up to 16 hours on a single charge in "typical device usage", two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers, a 10MP rear-facing shooter with 4K video recording abilities, and a 5MP front-facing camera with Windows Hello face authentication.

All in all, this is way closer to a professional computing machine than an inherently flawed consumer tablet (minus the bundled keyboard), and for a presumably limited time only, it can be yours for a whopping 600 bucks under its $1,899.99 list price.

That's still pretty expensive, especially if you compare this massively discounted Surface Pro 8 configuration with Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 family, both of which have received deep price cuts of their own lately, but for a number of different reasons, that's simply an unfair comparison.

For instance, the newest iPad Pro 12.9 giant may feel like a bargain in an entry-level 128GB storage version, but Amazon is still charging $1,200 for a 512 gig model and Apple can't exactly rival the 16GB memory count, Intel Core i7 power, or Windows 11 productivity of Microsoft's absolute beast currently sold at $600 less than usual.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Best Buy slashes all Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE prices for a limited time
Best Buy slashes all Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE prices for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless