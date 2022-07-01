One of the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deals in recent times is live on Best Buy right now







Have in mind that only the black Graphite model seems to be discounted at the moment. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is also available in silver-y Platinum, so if you've been hoping to get that color version on the cheap, tough luck so far, but it will probably get discounted later on.

But if you're not necessarily gunning for the Core i7 version, then you'd probably be delighted to hear that the i5 version of the Surface Pro 8 is also enjoying a $200 discount at the moment. The discounted version powered by the Core i5-1135G7 chip comes with just 8GB of RAM, but hey, it can be yours for just $999.99, a decent deal considering the regular $1,199.99. That's essentially saving you $231, which can be spent elsewhere. The model in question is powered by the Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1185G7 processor, has 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of native on-board storage. The display up front is spanning 13 inches on the diagonal, and has a sharp resolution of 2,880 by 1,920 pixels. As mentioned, it's a touch screen, allowing you to interact with Windows in ways kids 20 years ago have never even dreamed of.





And, unlike the beefier Core i7 variation, this one is available on the cheap in both colors, Graphite and Platinum.





No matter which version you go for, there's a hot 15-month Microsoft 365 subscription at the price of a 12-month one going along with the device. That's great news for those on the cusp of joining the Microsoft ecosystem.





What are you waiting for?

