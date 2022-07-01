 One of the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deals in recent times is live on Best Buy right now - PhoneArena
One of the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deals in recent times is live on Best Buy right now

BestBuy is currently running a pretty sweet deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, slashing its price by a significant amount as part of its spectacular 4th of July deals extravaganza

The 2-in-1 device which combines the performance of a laptop with the portability of a tablet is currently price at  touchscreen laptop is currently selling for $1,369, a pretty decent price cut over the laptop's usual $1,599 price tag. 

That's essentially saving you $231, which can be spent elsewhere. The model in question is powered by the Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1185G7 processor, has 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of native on-board storage. The display up front is spanning 13 inches on the diagonal, and has a sharp resolution of 2,880 by 1,920 pixels. As mentioned, it's a touch screen, allowing you to interact with Windows in ways kids 20 years ago have never even dreamed of. 

Have in mind that only the black Graphite model seems to be discounted at the moment. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is also available in silver-y Platinum, so if you've been hoping to get that color version on the cheap, tough luck so far, but it will probably get discounted later on. 

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i7 16GB RAM WAS $1599 NOW $1369 SAVE $231

Microsoft's 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop with Core i7 chip is now having a $230 discount at BestBuy. This offer is part of the merchant's 4th of July sales campaign.
$231 off (14%)
$1369
$1599 99
Buy at BestBuy

But if you're not necessarily gunning for the Core i7 version, then you'd probably be delighted to hear that the i5 version of the Surface Pro 8 is also enjoying a $200 discount at the moment. The discounted version powered by the Core i5-1135G7 chip comes with just 8GB of RAM, but hey, it can be yours for just $999.99, a decent deal considering the regular $1,199.99.

And, unlike the beefier Core i7 variation, this one is available on the cheap in both colors, Graphite and Platinum. 

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i5 8GB RAM WAS $1199 NOW $999 SAVE $200

Microsoft's 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop with an Core i5 chip is now having a $200 discount at BestBuy. This offer is part of the merchant's 4th of July sales campaign.
$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

No matter which version you go for, there's a hot 15-month Microsoft 365 subscription at the price of a 12-month one going along with the device. That's great news for those on the cusp of joining the Microsoft ecosystem. 

