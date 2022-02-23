 Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 productivity beast is on sale at a lower than ever price - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 productivity beast is on sale at a lower than ever price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 productivity beast is on sale at a lower than ever price
When it comes to choosing the all-around best tablet money can buy, most people tend to consider primarily (or even exclusively) Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses and Samsung's highest-end Galaxy Tab models as viable options.

But if you care more about productivity than portability, it's genuinely hard to beat Microsoft's full Windows-powered Surface Pro lineup. This is actually more expansive than ever, including an ultra-thin and always connected X variant in addition to the "regular" Pro 7 and Pro 8 models, released in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum

$240 off (22%)
$859 99
$1099 99
Buy at Microsoft

Naturally, the hot new Surface Pro 8 is the best Windows tablet available today, especially at a discount of up to $240. Impressively, the deepest price cut is offered by Microsoft itself on the most affordable Pro 8 configuration, which normally costs $1,099.99.

At $859.99 with an Intel Core i5 processor inside, as well as 8 gigs of RAM and a speedy 128GB solid-state drive, this bad boy is arguably a smarter buy than a $900 Galaxy Tab S8+ and even an $1,100 iPad Pro 12.9 (2021).

Unlike Samsung's newest jumbo-sized beasts, the Surface Pro 8 doesn't come with a stylus included in its base price, and of course, you'll have to pay extra for a productivity-enhancing keyboard accessory as well. But the pre-loaded Windows 11 software, signature built-in kickstand, and two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 technology already make this thing a mobile productivity champion.

Perhaps more impressively, you get a large and "virtually edge-to-edge" 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology for a premium entertainment experience too.

On top of everything, Microsoft promises the Surface Pro 8 will be able to keep the (silky smooth) lights on for up to 16 hours on a single charge, although it pretty much goes without saying that this is by no means the slimmest device in its category, with a 9.3mm profile and 891 grams (ouch) weight.

Microsoft's unprecedented $240 discount on the entry-level variant is accompanied by $100 to $200 price reductions for all other configurations, up to an absolute Intel Core Evo i7 monster packing a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM count.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specs
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specs
22%off $860 Special MicrosoftStore $1350 Special MicrosoftStore $1200 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • OS Windows 11
  • Display 13.0 inches 2880 x 1920 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 10 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Intel Core i5 11th Gen 8GB RAM
  • Battery 6200 mAh
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Is Meta (Facebook) going to beat Apple in a future tech race? A look at Project Nazare
by Rado Minkov,  0
Is Meta (Facebook) going to beat Apple in a future tech race? A look at Project Nazare
FCC listing leaks top charging speed for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
FCC listing leaks top charging speed for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73
You can now use Ethereum to tip your favorite Twitter creator
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
You can now use Ethereum to tip your favorite Twitter creator
Spotify releases its Car Thing streaming device for everyone in the U.S.
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Spotify releases its Car Thing streaming device for everyone in the U.S.
A new listing shows possible chipset and new specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A new listing shows possible chipset and new specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Exynos 2200 gaming tests on the S22 Ultra peg the AMD GPU as cool, weak, and frugal
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Exynos 2200 gaming tests on the S22 Ultra peg the AMD GPU as cool, weak, and frugal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless