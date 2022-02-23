Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 productivity beast is on sale at a lower than ever price

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 productivity beast is on sale at a lower than ever price0
But if you care more about productivity than portability, it's genuinely hard to beat Microsoft's full Windows-powered Surface Pro lineup. This is actually more expansive than ever, including an ultra-thin and always connected X variant in addition to the "regular" Pro 7 and Pro 8 models, released in 2019 and 2021 respectively.
Naturally, the hot new Surface Pro 8 is the best Windows tablet available today, especially at a discount of up to $240. Impressively, the deepest price cut is offered by Microsoft itself on the most affordable Pro 8 configuration, which normally costs $1,099.99.
At $859.99 with an Intel Core i5 processor inside, as well as 8 gigs of RAM and a speedy 128GB solid-state drive, this bad boy is arguably a smarter buy than a $900 Galaxy Tab S8+ and even an $1,100 iPad Pro 12.9 (2021).
Unlike Samsung's newest jumbo-sized beasts, the Surface Pro 8 doesn't come with a stylus included in its base price, and of course, you'll have to pay extra for a productivity-enhancing keyboard accessory as well. But the pre-loaded Windows 11 software, signature built-in kickstand, and two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 technology already make this thing a mobile productivity champion.
Perhaps more impressively, you get a large and "virtually edge-to-edge" 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology for a premium entertainment experience too.
On top of everything, Microsoft promises the Surface Pro 8 will be able to keep the (silky smooth) lights on for up to 16 hours on a single charge, although it pretty much goes without saying that this is by no means the slimmest device in its category, with a 9.3mm profile and 891 grams (ouch) weight.
Microsoft's unprecedented $240 discount on the entry-level variant is accompanied by $100 to $200 price reductions for all other configurations, up to an absolute Intel Core Evo i7 monster packing a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM count.