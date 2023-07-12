Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon this Prime Day

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Althought it’s by no means the latest Microsoft tablet, the Surface Pro 8 is still a highly sought-after tablet. With the introduction of its successors, the tablet has become much more affordable than it once was. Still, no offer on the Surface Pro 8 we’ve seen so far has been as generous as this mind-blowing Prime Day deal. Right now, you can get the 13-inch power laptop with the flexibility of a tablet for 41% less than its listed price of $1,099.99.

With such a dramatic price drop, the Surface Pro 8 is an incredible choice for people looking for a solid laptop-to-tablet device that facilitates all sorts of activities. No wonder it landed in our top three picks in the Best Prime Day tablet deals–after all, Amazon slashed its price tag by some $450! The offer applies to the Microsoft tablet with 128GB of SSD storage.

Snatch the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with a mind-blowing discount right now!

The Surface Pro 8 is a 13-inch laptop-to-tablet device by Microsoft. It features the iconic Kickstand on its back for ultimate comfort and convenience. It's compatible with a Keyboard and a Pen that can transform it into a powerful work-related device. Get it today and save $450!
$450 off (41%)
$650
$1099 99
Buy at Amazon

This high-class tablet is the first of its kind customers can freely purchase. It’s based on the Inter Evo platform and showcases the best of Windows 11. The Surface Pro 8 makes working from home more comfortable than ever before, thanks to its compatibility with a detachable keyboard and a pen.

The 13-inch display packs a ‎2880x1920 resolution, so you should be able to enjoy vivid and crystal-clear images, no matter whether you’re binge-watching your favorite TV series or executing complex work-related tasks. On the back, it features the brand-iconic built-in Kickstand for ultimate convenience.

The Surface Pro 8 was dubbed Microsoft’s most powerful Pro tablet when it was introduced for its 11th Gen Intel Core processor. So, you can rest assured that the device should handle gaming, video calls, and working without any hiccups.

As for the battery, the laptop-to-tablet device by Microsoft is praised for its long battery life. You can work for hours on end without even considering charging it. According to its manufacturer, the Surface Pro 8 should last up to 16 hours on a single charge. Impressive indeed!

