Microsoft makes its upcoming Surface launch event official
If you're a fan of Windows tablets in general and Microsoft hardware in particular, you were probably disappointed to see the Surface Pro 9 being left without a sequel in 2023. Curiously enough, Surface Pro 10 rumors were a thing almost a whole 12 months back, never materializing in that form... or any form until today.

While the Redmond-based software giant has yet to unveil any new products, yesterday's speculation of a March 21 event is already officially confirmed. As always, Microsoft is not very keen to reveal exactly what's coming in exactly two weeks, although it's obviously fairly easy to guess how the company will look to "advance the new era of work with Copilot."

Copilot, mind you, is a self-described "pioneering" chat assistant introduced to the world more than a year ago, which Microsoft undoubtedly aims to bake into the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 to achieve at least some of the things Cortana was never able to do

Copilot, Windows, and the latest additions to the Surface portfolio are apparently set to share the spotlight of this upcoming "digital event" scheduled to kick off at 9 am PDT on Thursday, March 21, and focus primarily on "work" stuff. That seems to support the theory according to which the aforementioned Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will initially be released in business-friendly versions, with consumer-oriented models only set to see daylight sometime in June.

If that proves to be the case, Microsoft could reserve the most exciting Surface Pro upgrades (like a new high-quality OLED display and a massive battery life improvement) for a later event, with only "minor spec bumps" expected to come to the enterprise channel this month or in April.

In other words, our recommendation remains to contain your excitement ahead of the "New Era of Work" shindig officially scheduled for March 21 today... unless, of course, you're actually more interested in Copilot's professional use cases than its consumer-friendly skills and capabilities.

