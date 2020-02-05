Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals

You can get a free keyboard with Microsoft's Surface Go tablet at Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 05, 2020, 9:04 AM
You can get a free keyboard with Microsoft's Surface Go tablet at Best Buy
Even though Microsoft released two different detachable tablets with Windows 10 a few months ago, also showcasing a couple of dual-screen Surface prototypes ahead of their planned 2020 commercial debut, one ultra-portable product from 2018 was left without a sequel.

On the bright side, that means the 10-inch Surface Go is still around, which in turn means the lightweight and relatively compact Windows 10-based tablet can often be purchased at a solid discount. Right now, for instance, Microsoft allows buyers of a 128GB storage variant also packing 8 gigs of memory to pick up said configuration alongside a productivity-enhancing Type Cover at a combined price of $599.

Check out the deal here



The same deal, which shaves 80 bucks off the regular Surface Go bundle price, is available at Best Buy too, but the third-party retailer can actually hook you up with an additional $50 discount if you meet one simple requirement. Namely, you need a My Best Buy membership to save $130 all in all, and yes, the loyalty-rewarding program is free and easy to join.

Once you do that, you also have to activate the special "student" offer (don't worry, no one will verify your enrollment in an educational institution) at this link and hit the "apply" button below the already reduced list price before adding the device to your cart.

For $549, you'll get a Surface Go with a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold processor inside, as well as a speedy 128 gig solid state drive and a generous 8GB RAM count, plus a beautiful platinum-coated Signature Type Cover capable of seamlessly transforming your slate into a diminutive laptop. This thing also sports a sharp PixelSense display with a resolution of 1800 x 1200 pixels while keeping the lights on for up to 9 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge.

In case you're wondering, the 128GB Surface Go model normally costs 600 bucks by itself, so Best Buy is essentially gifting you a $130-worth keyboard cover until February 9. Pretty neat, eh?

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Amazon has a large number of popular RAVPower charging accessories on sale at hefty discounts
Expires in - 19h 29minAmazon has a large number of popular RAVPower charging accessories on sale at hefty discounts
-$50
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is 30% off on eBay
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is 30% off on eBay
-$108
Save more than $100 on Microsoft's Surface Headphones at Amazon
Save more than $100 on Microsoft's Surface Headphones at Amazon
Amazon is running a big sale on (almost) the entire new family of Kindle e-readers
Amazon is running a big sale on (almost) the entire new family of Kindle e-readers
Samsung kicks off a fresh batch of killer Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series deals
Samsung kicks off a fresh batch of killer Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series deals
-$146
Hurry and get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at a big discount on Amazon
Hurry and get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at a big discount on Amazon

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless