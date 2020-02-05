You can get a free keyboard with Microsoft's Surface Go tablet at Best Buy
The same deal, which shaves 80 bucks off the regular Surface Go bundle price, is available at Best Buy too, but the third-party retailer can actually hook you up with an additional $50 discount if you meet one simple requirement. Namely, you need a My Best Buy membership to save $130 all in all, and yes, the loyalty-rewarding program is free and easy to join.
Once you do that, you also have to activate the special "student" offer (don't worry, no one will verify your enrollment in an educational institution) at this link and hit the "apply" button below the already reduced list price before adding the device to your cart.
For $549, you'll get a Surface Go with a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold processor inside, as well as a speedy 128 gig solid state drive and a generous 8GB RAM count, plus a beautiful platinum-coated Signature Type Cover capable of seamlessly transforming your slate into a diminutive laptop. This thing also sports a sharp PixelSense display with a resolution of 1800 x 1200 pixels while keeping the lights on for up to 9 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge.
In case you're wondering, the 128GB Surface Go model normally costs 600 bucks by itself, so Best Buy is essentially gifting you a $130-worth keyboard cover until February 9. Pretty neat, eh?
