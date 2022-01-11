Microsoft has new Surface Go 3 and Surface Pro 8 variants up for grabs in the US

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Both the Surface Pro 8 powerhouse and significantly lower-end Surface Go 3 seem to have adhered to that unwritten rule, making their joint Wi-Fi-only commercial debut a few months back and finally looking to cater to all those users who need to permanently stay online for remote work or travel entertainment purposes now.





Intriguingly, the 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 is available exclusively in an all-new Matte Black color with built-in 4G LTE speeds. The lone such model costs $729.99 stateside with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor inside, as well as a hefty 8 gigs of RAM and a speedy 128GB solid-state drive, which doesn't sound like a bad value proposition at all.





In comparison, Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air from 2020 has an essentially identical $729 list price attached to its name with standalone LTE support and just 64 gigs of internal storage space (no microSD card slot or, for that matter, 3.5mm headphone jack either).





But Matte Black Surface Go 3 availability is not restricted to the hot new LTE-capable variant, with a couple of Wi-Fi-only configurations also up for grabs at the time of this writing in that cool hue at $550 and $630 with Intel Pentium and Core i3 processing power respectively.





Bargain hunters looking to keep their post-holiday spending to a minimum, meanwhile, will still need to settle for a Platinum-coated flavor priced at a very reasonable $399.99 with 64 gigs of slow eMMC storage and a 4GB RAM count on deck in addition to a modest Intel Pentium 6500Y chip.





As far as the Surface Pro 8 is concerned, its LTE-enabled configurations are technically aimed squarely at the enterprise channel, although Windows Central reports that anyone was able to order such a "business"-friendly model directly from Microsoft earlier today.





That no longer seems to be the case, but if you're willing to wait before open sales inevitably return, you should know that the Surface Pro 8 for Business starts at $1,350 with 4G LTE connectivity, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. Doubling the local digital hoarding room will add $100 to that, with a state-of-the-art 16GB RAM/256GB SSD model fetching $1,650.





All three of those 13-inch beasts come powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, with a couple of i7 versions expected to ship down the line from Microsoft and "authorized resellers for your business."

