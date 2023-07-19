A tempting deal on the Microsoft Surface Go 3 is now available at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Small and compact, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 isn’t trying to impress those who want a gargantuan-sized tablet like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. On the contrary, it appeals to a public seeking a reasonably powerful device with Windows 11 on deck. It’s for those who opt for a smaller size. If you’re in the market for Surface Go 3 right now, we advise you to check out the ongoing deal at Amazon. We find it to be indeed quite tempting.
With an 11-hour battery life, as Microsoft advertises, the Surface Go 3 should get you through the whole day. Whether you use it for homework, everyday tasks, or to play some light games (for it’s really not ideal for the more demanding titles), it should be able to keep up with you.
If you want to take your Surface Go 3 experience to the next level, you can also purchase the Surface Pen and the Signature Type Cover. Those accessories allow you to transform the Windows tablet into a full-house laptop or a note-taking device. Keep in mind that both the pen and the compatible keyboard are sold separately.
Amazon sells the 256GB variant of the Windows tablet at an exciting $160 off its price tag. You’d undoubtedly appreciate the bargain price for the Surface Go 3, all the more so when you find out it’s very close to the lowest ever seen for this tablet on Amazon. We almost forgot–the Surface Go 2 is also on sale at the merchant, offered with a 25% price cut. With a good value-for-money ratio, both laptop-to-tablet devices should be worth it.
At such a decent price, the Surface Go 3 has everything you need. Starting off with a built-in kickstand, a 10.5-inch display with 1920x1280 resolution, a premium build, and various old-fashioned ports such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, it’s a perfectly decent laptop-to-tablet device you can use in your everyday life. It even made it on our list of the best 10-inch tablet money can buy as the best Windows tablet.
With an 11-hour battery life, as Microsoft advertises, the Surface Go 3 should get you through the whole day. Whether you use it for homework, everyday tasks, or to play some light games (for it’s really not ideal for the more demanding titles), it should be able to keep up with you.
If you want to take your Surface Go 3 experience to the next level, you can also purchase the Surface Pen and the Signature Type Cover. Those accessories allow you to transform the Windows tablet into a full-house laptop or a note-taking device. Keep in mind that both the pen and the compatible keyboard are sold separately.
A bit more outdated than 2023’s tablets, the Surface Go 3 still has something to offer to most people. Considering the tempting Amazon deal, we’d say it’s worth the investment, especially if you’re not looking for much.
Things that are NOT allowed: