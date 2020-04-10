The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is expected out in the 'coming weeks' at a reasonable price
Both Microsoft and Best Buy appear to be supporting that theory by no longer selling the first-generation Surface Go, although the 2018-released 10-incher can still be ordered on Amazon in two different configurations at the time of this writing... from two different third-party vendors.
It's obviously unwise to purchase the oldie right now, even from a fully authorized and entirely dependable retailer, as the Surface Go 2 is tipped to cost $399 in its entry-level variant. That's the exact same starting price as its predecessor, but while Microsoft reportedly has no plans to redesign its smallest and most affordable tablet, a bunch of substantial internal upgrades are almost certainly coming.
We're talking faster Intel Pentium and Core m3 processors, as well as 128 and 256GB SSD options. That means the cheapest Surface Go 2 model will offer twice the internal storage space of its forerunner, and the same goes for the costlier version.
An LTE-enabled configuration is also expected, and current pricing speculation circles the $650 mark. All things considered, this could be a more than respectable alternative to Apple's similarly priced iPad Air (2019) for tablet buyers valuing productivity above all.