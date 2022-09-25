Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)





Extravagantly priced at $1,399 and up at launch, the decidedly experimental and arguably half-baked Surface Duo unsurprisingly received many discounts over the course of its life, but these were either too small or tardy (or both) to make a significant difference in terms of sales numbers.

Microsoft Surface Duo Unlocked, 4G LTE Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM $350 off (58%) $249 99 $599 99 Buy at Woot





Even if you're not particularly sure you need this thing, however, especially in late 2022, a hot new Woot deal may well make you inexplicably want to buy the LTE unlocked dual-screen Android device while you can.





Although it's not marked as such, this definitely looks like a clearance sale, with the Amazon-owned e-tailer charging an insanely low $249.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Microsoft Surface Duo with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty for the next couple of days.





That's affordable even by "conventional" mid-range smartphone standards, let alone for a jumbo-sized handset (or relatively compact tablet) whose 8.1-inch AMOLED display can shrink to 5.6 inches of high-quality screen real estate (and vice versa) depending on your needs and various usage scenarios.









Far from perfect from a hardware specification standpoint... at $1,400, $1,000, $800, or even $600, this bad boy certainly packs a very powerful Snapdragon 855 processor by $250 standards, as well as a plentiful 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a decent 6GB RAM, a... still sub-par single 11MP camera and a totally unimpressive 3,600mAh or so battery.





Unfortunately for digital hoarders, the Surface Duo lacks microSD support and the 256GB storage configuration is already out of stock at Woot, which means you should probably hurry and order the entry-level 128 gig variant as soon as possible.