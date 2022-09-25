 Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty) - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Unveiled with great fanfare nearly three years ago but commercially released in the fall of 2020, Microsoft's first-gen foldable handset was unable to rival the functionality, sheer power, utility, or overall bang for buck offered by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and then Z Fold 3 5G.

Extravagantly priced at $1,399 and up at launch, the decidedly experimental and arguably half-baked Surface Duo unsurprisingly received many discounts over the course of its life, but these were either too small or tardy (or both) to make a significant difference in terms of sales numbers.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Unlocked, 4G LTE Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM
$350 off (58%)
$249 99
$599 99
Buy at Woot

Even if you're not particularly sure you need this thing, however, especially in late 2022, a hot new Woot deal may well make you inexplicably want to buy the LTE unlocked dual-screen Android device while you can.

Although it's not marked as such, this definitely looks like a clearance sale, with the Amazon-owned e-tailer charging an insanely low $249.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Microsoft Surface Duo with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty for the next couple of days.

That's affordable even by "conventional" mid-range smartphone standards, let alone for a jumbo-sized handset (or relatively compact tablet) whose 8.1-inch AMOLED display can shrink to 5.6 inches of high-quality screen real estate (and vice versa) depending on your needs and various usage scenarios.

While the dual-screen usage scenarios remain rather limited... and somewhat clunky, Microsoft is remarkably not giving up on the OG Surface Duo, planning an Android 12L update rollout sometime "later this year" after taking forever to deploy Android 11.

Far from perfect from a hardware specification standpoint... at $1,400, $1,000, $800, or even $600, this bad boy certainly packs a very powerful Snapdragon 855 processor by $250 standards, as well as a plentiful 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a decent 6GB RAM, a... still sub-par single 11MP camera and a totally unimpressive 3,600mAh or so battery.

Unfortunately for digital hoarders, the Surface Duo lacks microSD support and the 256GB storage configuration is already out of stock at Woot, which means you should probably hurry and order the entry-level 128 gig variant as soon as possible.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 7 about to crush Galaxy and iPhone as Samsung and Apple roll the red carpet for Google?
Pixel 7 about to crush Galaxy and iPhone as Samsung and Apple roll the red carpet for Google?
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Leaker claims almost nothing will change with the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup
Leaker claims almost nothing will change with the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup
Apple reminds AppleCare+ subscribers about the major change it made to the service
Apple reminds AppleCare+ subscribers about the major change it made to the service
Samsung Galaxy S23 series could include this more accurate facial recognition system
Samsung Galaxy S23 series could include this more accurate facial recognition system
Weeks late, Verizon finally releases the battery fix Pixel 6 series users needed
Weeks late, Verizon finally releases the battery fix Pixel 6 series users needed

Popular stories

Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless